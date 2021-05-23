Global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market 2018 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast To 2025
Global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Industry
New Study on “2018-2025 Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” added to Wise Guy Reports Database
This report studies the global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market status and forecast, categorizes the global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, India and other regions (Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa)
The global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market is valued at 24100 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 230400 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 32.6% during 2018-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Uber
Didi
Lyft
Gett
Mytaxi(Hailo)
Ola Cabs
BlaBla Car
Careem
Grab Taxi
Kako Taxi
Addison Lee
Meru
Ingogo
Flywheel
Easy Taxi
Gocatch
Via
Yandex Taxi
Lecab
99Taxis
Try Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3213662-global-mobility-as-a-service-maas-market-research-report-2018
Transportation-as-a-Service (TaaS), also known as Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS), describes a shift away from personally owned modes of transportation and towards mobility solutions that are consumed as a service. The private automobile has been an intrinsic part of our lives for around a hundred years. But over the last decade, car sharing has gained a very small but growing part of the mobility market. The more recent rise of companies like Uber and Lyft is witness to a more dramatic shift in mobility and car ownership.
Transportation as a service (TaaS) developed rapidly sence 2010, and most of top players were established between 2009 and 2013;
Now North America is the largest market, due to the mature and perfect transportation system; Currently, Uber is dominating North America, over 80% market share in the end 2016; and other players like Lyft is developing rapidly these days, when Uber is in trouble. In July 2017, Lyft may occupy for 20% share in Untied States.
Europe also developed rapidly, several players are dominating the Europe market, like Yandex is domimating Russia, Uber and Gett are dominating UK market, BlaBlaCar is dominating France market, Mytaxi is dominating Germany market; In future, the European local players will keep the leading position.
China now is dominated Didi Chuxing, there are also few small players, gradually expanded their market size through diversified competition, supporting better services.
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
United States
EU
China
Japan
South Korea
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Type I
Type II
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Below 25 Years Old
25-40 Years Old
Above 40 Years Old
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
Focuses on the key Mobility as a Service (MaaS) manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Mobility as a Service (MaaS) are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Manufacturers
Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3213662-global-mobility-as-a-service-maas-market-research-report-2018
Some points from table of content:
Global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Research Report 2018
1 Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Mobility as a Service (MaaS)
1.2 Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Type I
1.2.4 Type II
1.3 Global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Segment by Application
1.3.1 Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Below 25 Years Old
1.3.3 25-40 Years Old
1.3.4 Above 40 Years Old