Graphite Market Key Players, Size, Regions, Sales, Analysis and Production Forecast from 2018 to 2023

Top Manufacturers Are:

Asbury Carbons

Energizer Resources Inc.

Focus Graphite Inc.

Graftech International Ltd.

Graphite India Limited

HEG Limited

Hexagon Resources Limited

Mason Graphite

Inc.

Mersen Group

SGL Group

Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd.

Toyo Tanso Co. Ltd.

Graphite Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

January 2018: SGL Group decided to invest approx. EUR 25 million in expanding its production capacities at the Bonn site over four years, including not only new production systems, but also a new hall

Drivers

– Augmenting Demand from Burgeoning Lithium-ion Battery Industry

– Increasing Use of Graphite in the Wind Energy Industry



Restraints

– Tightened Supplies of Graphite Electrodes by China

– Other Restraints

