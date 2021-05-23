Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026– Top Key players like– Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Epic Corporation Inc.

Laboratory information system (LIS) is a software that accounts, stores, and manages data for laboratories. This system is used to send laboratory test orders, record test results, store data in a database used by the user. At present, these systems are used widely in public health institutions, such as hospitals and clinics, to maintain data of patients tests, tracking of data quality, location and security, and end-user billing.

Download PDF Report Sample @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-toc-and-sample/2597

Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market by Product (Standalone LIS and Integrated LIS), Delivery Mode (On-premise LIS, Web-based LIS, and cloud-Based LIS), Component (Services and Software), and End User (Hospital Laboratories, Independent Laboratories, and Physician Office Laboratories) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

The market is driven by need to control diagnostic errors, rise in chronic disease, utilization of LIS to enhance laboratory clinical workflow efficiency, incorporation of laboratory information system with Electronic Health Record (EHR) Systems, and increase in demand for quality & precise diagnosis. However, high maintenance cost of LIS systems and lack of skilled IT professionals in the healthcare industry may hamper this growth. In addition, introduction of novel systems and cloud-based LIS, integration of LIS with hospital management systems, and potential in emerging geographies present numerous opportunities for market growth.

The global LIS market is segmented on the basis of product, delivery mode, component, end user, and region. Based on product, the market is bifurcated into standalone LIS and integrated LIS systems. The delivery mode segment includes on-premise LIS, web-based LIS, and cloud-based LIS. Based on component, the market is segmented into LIS services and software. Based on end user, it is classified into hospital laboratories, independent laboratories, physician office laboratories, and others (blood banks, retail clinics, and nursing homes). Geographically, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).

Make an Enquiry before Buy @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2597

Key players operating in the global laboratory information system (LIS) market are Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Epic Corporation Inc., Medical Information Technology, Inc., SCC Soft Computer, Sunquest Information Systems, Inc., CompuGroup Medical AG, Computer Programs and Systems, Inc., Merge Healthcare, Inc., and Orchard Software Corporation.

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers a quantitative analysis from 2016 to 2023 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis by product helps in understanding the various types of systems used for laboratory information systems market.

Comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

Access Full Summery @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/laboratory-information-system-LIS-market

About Us:

Allied Market Research, a market research and advisory company of Allied Analytics LLP, provides business insights and market research reports to large as well as small- & medium-scale enterprises. The company assists its clients to strategize business policies and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Allied Market Research provides one-stop solution right from data collection to investment advice. The analysts at Allied Market Research dig out factors that help clients understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The company applies client’s insight on the factors such as strategies, future estimations, growth or fall forecasting, opportunity analysis, and consumer surveys among others. As follows, the company offers consistent business intelligence support to help clients transform into a prominent business firm.

Contact Us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-114

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1⟨855⟩550-5975