Medical Suction Devices Market 2018-2025 | Business Analysis and Evolutionary Growth

Suction devices are used to clear the airway of blood, saliva, vomit, or other secretions so that a patient is able to breathe well. Suctioning can prevent pulmonary aspiration, which can lead to lung infections. These devices may be mechanical hand pumps or battery or electrically operated mechanisms. In many hospitals and healthcare facilities, suction is typically provided by suction regulators, connected to a central medical vacuum supply by way of a pipeline system.

The global medical suction devices market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

One of the factors driving the global medical suction devices market is continually increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and simultaneous declination of prices of medical suction devices. It is encouraging the growth of the universal medical suction devices market which are expected to offer growth opportunities for the players operating in the market.

The key players influencing the medical suction devices market are Laerdal Medical., Amsino International, ZOLL Medical Corporation, Allied Healthcare Products, GEMMY INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION, ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Ohio Medical, SSCOR Inc., Medical Depot, Inc., WEINMANN Emergency Medical Technology GmbH + Co. KG.

North America is expected to contribute to the largest share in the medical suction devices market in the coming years, owing to growing geriatric population and rising chronic diseases cases. Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth rate during the forecast period primarily due to the growth of healthcare industry in Asian countries such as, India, China and Japan.

The global medical suction devices market is segmented on the basis of type usability, end user and geography. The type segment includes, AC-powered devices, dual – powered devices, battery- powered devices, manually operated device. Based on Usability, the market is segmented as hand handled devices, wall mounted devices. Based on end user, the market is segmented as, homecare, hospitals & clinics, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global medical suction devices market based on type, usability, end user, and geography. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall medical suction devices market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

