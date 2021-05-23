Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market Size, Key Players Analysis, Business Growth, Regional Trends, Development Status and Forecast 2023

Market Research Future published a research report on “Narrowband IOT Chipset Market Research Report – Forecast to 2023” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

Market Highlights

The need for low power consumption and large coverage range of networks are driving the demand for narrowband IoT chipsets. High level of security, compatibility with existing cellular infrastructure, and low cost of devices are fuelling the market growth. The rising initiatives for developing smart cities are creating an opportunity for the growth of narrowband IoT chipset market.

The global narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) chipset market is segmented into component, application, deployment, end-user, and region.

Segmentation

The global Narrowband Iot Chipset Market is segmented into component, device, deployment, end-user, and region. On the basis of component, the segment is further classified into hardware, software, and services. Hardware comprises modules and others. The services can be further classified into professional services and managed services. On the basis of applications, the segment is further classified into alarms & detector, a smart appliance, tracker, wearable, smart meter and many others. On the basis of deployment, the segment is further classified into guard band, in-band, and standalone. The end-users of Narrowband IoT Chipset Market are healthcare, energy and utility, agriculture, retail, transportation and logistics, and others.

Key Players:

Some of the key players in the narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) chipset market are Intel Corporation (U.S.), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., (China), Ericsson (Sweden), Nokia Corporation (Finland), Quectel Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd. (China), Sierra Wireless (Canada), Deutsche Telekom AG (Germany), China United Network Communications Group Co., Ltd. (China), Qualcomm Technologies Inc., (U.S.), Vodafone Group plc (U.K) and others.

Some of the key innovators are u-blox (Switzerland), ZTE Corporation (China), SEQUANS Communications SA (France), Emirates Telecommunication Group (UAE), China Telecommunications Corporation (China), Nordic Semiconductor (Norway), Sigfox (France), STMicroelectronics (U.S.), Gemalto (the Netherlands) and many others.

Regional Analysis

By geography, the market is studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world. Among these regions, Asia Pacific is projected to show high growth rate in the forecast period. Increasing demand for advanced technologies in the machine to machine communication and advancements in the system on a chip (SoC) integration in developing countries are driving the market in this region.

On the other hand, Europe is expected to show a decent growth considering the narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) chipset market. The proliferation of IoT devices and demand for advanced communication techniques drive the market in this region. However, North America is expected to hold major market share throughout the forecast period. Increasing adoption of narrowband IoT chipsets across major industry verticals is driving the market in this region.

Intended Audience

Research Organizations

Chipset manufacturers

System integrators

Software developers

Testing

Government

