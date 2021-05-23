New Tactics of CAM Software Market Opportunities in Upcoming years

A fresh report titled “CAM Software Market by Design Type (2D and 3D) and Application (Aerospace & Defense Industry, Shipbuilding Industry, Automobile & Train Industry, Machine Tool Industry, and Others) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for CAM Software Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.





Computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) is a software tool that assists engineers, architects, and other professionals to design and manufacture objects. CAM software refers to the use of a computer to assist in all operations of a manufacturing plant which includes planning, management, transportation, and storage. The primary purpose of the CAM software is to create a faster production process & components and provide more precise dimensions and material consistency. CAM applications are used to design a product and program manufacturing processes, specifically, CNC machining.

Rise in use of CAM software in packaging machinery, surge in industrialization, and increase in investment of R&D activities drive the CAM market growth. However, availability of free and open-source CAM software is expected to impede the market growth. Conversely, increase in adoption of cloud-based solutions and technological advancements in CAM software are expected to present major opportunities for market expansion in future.

The global CAM software market is segmented based on design type, application, and region. Based on design type, the CAM market is classified into 2D and 3D. By application, it is divided into aerospace & defense industry, shipbuilding industry, automobile & train industry, machine tool industry, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report provides the profiles of key players operating in the CAM market, which include Autodesk Inc., Mastercam, SolidCAM Ltd., EdgeCAM, ZWCAD Software Co., Ltd., GRZ Software, BobCAD-CAM, Inc., Cimatron Group, Camnetics, Inc., MecSoft Corporation, Dassault Systmes, and Siemens Product Lifecycle Management Software Inc.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the CAM market size is provided.

– Porters Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

– Quantitative analysis from 2016 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY DESIGN TYPE

– 2D

– 3D

BY APPLICATION

– Aerospace & Defense Industry

– Shipbuilding Industry

– Automobile & Train Industry

– Machine Tool Industry

– Others

BY REGION

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– Australia

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Autodesk Inc.

– Mastercam

– SolidCAM Ltd.

– EdgeCAM

– ZWCAD Software Co., Ltd.

– GRZ Software

– BobCAD-CAM, Inc.

– Cimatron Group

– Camnetics, Inc.

– MecSoft Corporation

– Dassault SystÃ¨mes

– Siemens Product Lifecycle Management Software Inc.

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

1.3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.3.1. Secondary research

1.3.2. Primary research

1.3.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.3. TOP WINNING STRATEGIES

3.4. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.5. MARKET PLAYER POSITIONING

3.6. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.6.1. Drivers

3.6.1.1. Rise in use of CAM software in packaging machinery

3.6.1.2. Rise in industrialization

3.6.1.3. Increase in investment of R&D activities in the CAM market

3.6.2. Restraints

3.6.2.1. Availability of free and open-source CAM software

3.6.3. Opportunities

3.6.3.1. Increase in adoption of cloud-based solutions

3.6.3.2. Technological advancements in CAM software

CHAPTER 4: CAM SOFTWARE MARKET, BY DESIGN TYPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. 2D

4.2.1. Overview

4.2.2. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.4. Market analysis, by country

4.3. 3D

4.3.1. Overview

4.3.2. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.4. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: CAM SOFTWARE MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.2. AEROSPACE & DEFENSE INDUSTRY

5.2.1. Overview

5.2.2. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.3. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.4. Market analysis, by country

5.3. SHIPBUILDING INDUSTRY

5.3.1. Overview

5.3.2. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.3. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.4. Market analysis, by country

5.4. AUTOMOBILE & TRAIN INDUSTRY

5.4.1. Overview

5.4.2. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.3. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.4. Market analysis, by country

5.5. MACHINE TOOL INDUSTRY

5.5.1. Overview

5.5.2. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.5.3. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.4. Market analysis, by country

5.6. OTHERS

5.6.1. Overview

5.6.2. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.6.3. Market size and forecast, by region

5.6.4. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: CAM SOFTWARE MARKET, BY REGION

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.2. NORTH AMERICA

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast by design type

6.2.3. Market size and forecast, by application

6.2.4. Market size and forecast, by country

6.2.5. U.S. cam software market

6.2.5.1. Market size and forecast, by design type

6.2.5.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.2.6. Canada cam software market

6.2.6.1. Market size and forecast, by design type

6.2.6.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.2.7. Mexico cam software market

6.2.7.1. Market size and forecast, by design type

6.2.7.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.3. EUROPE

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast by design type

6.3.3. Market size and forecast, by application

6.3.4. Market size and forecast, by country

6.3.5. UK cam software market

6.3.5.1. Market size and forecast, by design type

6.3.5.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.3.6. Germany cam software market

6.3.6.1. Market size and forecast, by design type

6.3.6.2. Market size and forecast, by application

Continue @…



