New Tactics of Incident and Emergency Management Market Opportunities in Upcoming years

A fresh report titled “Incident and Emergency Management Market by System Type (Mass Notification System, Surveillance System, Traffic Management System, Safety Management System, Earthquake/ Seismic Warning System, and Disaster Recovery & Backup System), Communication Technology (First Responder Tools, Satellite Phones, Emergency Response Radars, Vehicle-ready Gateways, and Others), Service (Training & Education Services, Consulting Services, Design & Integration Services, and Support & Maintenance Services), Solution (Geospatial Solutions, Disaster Recovery Solutions, and Situational Awareness Solutions), and Industry Vertical (BFSI, Public Sector, Healthcare, Retail, IT & Telecom, Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing, Aerospace & Defense, Transportation & Logistics, and Others) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Incident and Emergency Management Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.





Incident and emergency management is the management and mitigation of natural or man-made emergencies using local resources. Uncertainty of emergencies can arise from a number of causes, making deployment of effective incident and emergency management system necessary to prevent aftereffects. The global incident and emergency management market was valued at $75,464 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $423,323 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 24.2% from 2018 to 2025.

Get Report Sample Copy @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/4211



The growth of the global incident and emergency management market is driven by factors such as rise in economic loss due to natural disasters, increase in number of terrorist attacks, and implementation of government policies for public safety. However, high installation and maintenance costs associated with these systems are expected to impede the incident and emergency management market growth. On the contrary, use of advanced technologies among terror groups for attacks and increased market for smart cities, intelligent evacuation systems, and integrated building technologies are expected to drive the adoption of intelligent surveillance and evacuations systems.

The global incident and emergency management market is segmented on the basis of system type, communication technology, service, solution, industry vertical, and region. Based on system type, the market is divided into mass notification system, surveillance system, traffic management system, safety management system, earthquake/ seismic warning system, disaster recovery & backup systems, and others. Depending on communication technology, it is categorized into first responder tools, satellite phones, emergency response radars, vehicle-ready gateways, and others. By service, it is fragmented into training & education services, consulting services, design & integration services, and support & maintenance services. As per solution, it is divided into geospatial solutions, disaster recovery solutions, and situational awareness solutions. According to industry vertical, it is segregated into BFSI, energy & utilities, manufacturing, healthcare, aerospace & defense, public sector, transportation & logistics, telecom & IT, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report provides the profiles of key players operating in the incident and emergency management market such as Esri Inc., Honeywell International Inc., IBM Corporation, Intergraph Corporation, Intermedix Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Motorola Solutions, Inc., NEC Corporation, Rockwell Collins, and Siemens AG.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global Incident and emergency management market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided.

– Porters five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the global incident and emergency management market from 2016 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY SYSTEM TYPE

– Mass Notification System

– Surveillance System

– Traffic Management System

– Safety Management System

– Earthquake/ Seismic Warning System

– Disaster Recovery & Backup System

– Others

BY COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGY

– First Responder Tools

– Satellite Phones

– Emergency Response Radars

– Vehicle-ready Gateways

– Others

BY SERVICE

– Training & Education Services

– Consulting Services

– Design & Integration Services

– Support & Maintenance Services

BY SOLUTION

– Geospatial Solutions

– Disaster Recovery Solutions

– Situational Awareness Solutions

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

– BFSI

– Public Sector

– Healthcare

– IT & Telecom

– Energy & Utilities

– Manufacturing

– Aerospace & Defense

– Transportation & Logistics

– Others

BY REGION

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Esri Inc.

– Honeywell International Inc.

– IBM Corporation

– Intergraph Corporation

– Intermedix Corporation

– Lockheed Martin Corporation

– Motorola Solutions, Inc.

– NEC Corporation

– Rockwell Collins

– Siemens AG

Access Complete Research Report with TOC @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/incident-and-emergency-management-market-amrr

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Research methodology

1.3.1. Secondary research

1.3.2. Primary research

1.3.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porter’s five forces analysis

3.4. Key player positioning, 2017

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Rise in economic loss due to natural disasters

3.5.1.2. High prevalence of terrorist attacks globally

3.5.1.3. Government regulations & policies for incident management and emergency preparedness

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Higher installation and maintenance costs

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Technological advancement in terrorist attacks

3.5.3.2. Increasing market for smart cities

CHAPTER 4: INCIDENT AND EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY SYSTEM TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.2. Emergency/Mass Notification System

4.2.1. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis by country

4.3. Surveillance System

4.3.1. Key trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis by country

4.4. Traffic Management System

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis by country

4.5. Safety Management System

4.5.1. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3. Market analysis by country

4.6. Earthquake/Seismic Warning System

4.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.6.3. Market analysis by country

4.7. Disaster Recovery and Backup Systems

4.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.7.3. Market analysis by country

4.8. Others

4.8.1. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.8.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.8.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: INCIDENT AND EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY SOLUTIONS

5.1. Overview

5.2. Geospatial Solutions

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis by country

5.3. Disaster Recovery Solutions

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis by country

5.4. Situational Awareness Solutions

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: INCIDENT AND EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY SERVICES

6.1. Overview

6.2. Training and Education Services

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis by country

6.3. Consulting Services

6.3.1. Key trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis by country

6.4. Design & Integration Services

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

Continue @…



Check for Discount @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/4211



About Us:

KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights. Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.



Contact Us:

KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com