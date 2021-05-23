According to a comprehensive study by KD Market Insights analyzes and forecasts the Smart Clothing Market at both global and regional level. The report provides an analysis of 6 years, in which 2018 is the base year, 2019 as an estimated year and 2019-2025 is forecasted period. The report consists of overall market size in 2018 and its anticipated growth in further 6 years. It gives grasp about the high demanding region for Smart Clothing. It also includes the factors that drive the growth of the market along with emerging and current opportunities. The competitor’s strategies for long-term and short-term goals are also a key part of this research methodology

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The base year for the market research study is 2018 and the forecast period is from 2019 until 2025.

The report comes with various key features which includes:

Market Structure: Industry Overview, Life cycle analysis, value chain and supply chain analysis

Market Dynamics Analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, Trade analysis

Market trend and forecast analysis

Market segment trend and forecast upto 2025

Competitive landscape: Market share of companies, geographical presence, product launches, mergers & acquisitions and others

Strategic Insights: Market segments attractiveness, associated growth opportunities and BPS Analysis

Emerging industry trends

Growth opportunities for the existing and new players

Global Smart Clothing Market Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of global Smart Clothing market with respect to following sub-markets:

Based on Product Type

– Shirts

– Pants

– Shoes

– Socks

– Jackets

– Undergarments

Based on Function

– Biosensors

– Connectivity

– Data Collection & Storage

– Energy Harvesting

– Others (Luminescence, etc.)

Based on End-User

– Healthcare industry

– Defense sector

– Sports industry

– Others (fashion, etc.)

Based on Distribution Channel

– Online

– Offline

Global Smart Clothing Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global Smart Clothing market, market share and positioning of all the major players in the industry. The competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as company overview, financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, key facts, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development and other market activities).

The report includes profiles of leading companies in the global Smart Clothing market. Some of the key players profiled include:

– Athos

– AIQ Smart Clothing

– Hexoskin

– Heddoko

– Sensoria Inc.

– Ralph Lauren

– Catapult Sports Pty Ltd

– Lumo Body Tech

– Clothing+ Oy

– InteraXon

– Other Major & Niche Key Players

Table Of Content:

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Smart Clothing Market

3. Global Smart Clothing Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Smart Clothing Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2018

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Global Smart Clothing Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (Thousand Units), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2025

9. Global Smart Clothing Market Segmentation Analysis, By Product Type

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Type

9.3. BPS Analysis, By Product Type

9.4. Smart T-shirts

9.5. Smart Pants

9.6. Smart Jackets

9.7. Smart Undergarments

9.8. Smart Socks

10. Global Smart Clothing Market Segmentation Analysis, By Function

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Function

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Function

10.4. Biosensors

10.5. Connectivity

10.6. Data Collection & Storage

10.7. Energy Harvesting

10.8. Others (Luminescence, etc.)

11. Global Smart Clothing Market Segmentation Analysis, By End-User

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By End-User

11.3. BPS Analysis, By End-User

11.4. Healthcare industry

11.5. Defense sector

11.6. Sports industry

11.7. Others (fashion, etc.)

12. Global Smart Clothing Market Segmentation Analysis, By Distribution Channel

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel

12.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel

12.4. Online

12.5. Offline

13. Geographical Analysis

13.1. Introduction

13.2. North America Smart Clothing Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (Thousand Units), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2025

13.2.1. By Product Type

13.2.2. By Function

13.2.3. By End-User

13.2.4. By Distribution Channel

13.2.5. By Country

13.2.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By End-user

13.2.5.2. BPS Analysis, By End-User

13.2.5.3. U.S. Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (Thousand Units), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2025

13.2.5.4. Canada Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (Thousand Units), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2025

13.3. Europe Smart Clothing Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (Thousand Units), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2025

13.3.1. By Product Type

13.3.2. By Function

13.3.3. By End-User

13.3.4. By Distribution Channel

13.3.5. By Country

13.3.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

13.3.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

13.3.5.3. Germany Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (Thousand Units), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2025

13.3.5.4. United Kingdom Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (Thousand Units), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2025

13.3.5.5. France Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (Thousand Units), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2025

13.3.5.6. Italy Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (Thousand Units), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2025

13.3.5.7. Spain Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (Thousand Units), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2025

13.3.5.8. Russia Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (Thousand Units), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2025

13.3.5.9. Rest of Europe Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (Thousand Units), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2025

13.4. Asia Pacific Smart Clothing Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (Thousand Units), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2025

13.4.1. By Product Type

13.4.2. By Function

13.4.3. By End-User

13.4.4. By Distribution Channel

13.4.5. By Country

13.4.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

13.4.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

13.4.5.3. China Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (Thousand Units), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2025

13.4.5.4. India Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (Thousand Units), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2025

13.4.5.5. Japan Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (Thousand Units), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2025

13.4.5.6. South Korea Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (Thousand Units), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2025

13.4.5.7. Indonesia Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (Thousand Units), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2025

13.4.5.8. Taiwan Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (Thousand Units), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2025

13.4.5.9. Australia Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (Thousand Units), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2025

13.4.5.10. New Zealand Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (Thousand Units), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2025

13.4.5.11. Rest of Asia Pacific Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (Thousand Units), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019-2025

Continue….

