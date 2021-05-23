New Tactics of Smart Headphone Market Opportunities in Upcoming years

A fresh report titled “Smart Headphone Market by Type (In Ear, On Ear, and Over Ear) and Distribution Channel (Online and Offline) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Smart Headphone Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.





Smart headphone is a device that performs various functions such as fitness and heart rate tracking, voice-based personal assistants, contextual location-based suggestions, environment-based noise suppression or audio enhancement, and gesture & touch-based control along with its primary function listening audio signals. Smart headphone includes in ear, on ear, and over ear headphones. The global smart headphones market is expected to register significant growth in the near future, attributed to increase in penetration of infotainment devices, rapid technological advancement, and upsurge in need for mobility services. However, adverse effect on hearing ability due to overuse of headphones is expected to limit the market growth. On the contrary, customers increasing need for convenience provides ample of growth opportunity.

The report segments the smart headphone market based on type, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of type, the market is divided into in ear, on ear, and over ear. Depending on distribution channel, it is classified into online and offline. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the report include Bose Corporation, Apple Inc., Sennheiser Electronic, Sony, Skullcandy, Samsung Electronics, Bragi, LG Electronics, Intel Corporation and Koninklijke Philips N.V. and others.

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.3.1. Moderate bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Moderate-to-high threat of new entrants

3.3.3. Moderate-to-high threat of substitutes

3.3.4. Moderate-to-high intensity of rivalry

3.3.5. Moderate bargaining power of buyers

3.4. MARKET SHARE, 2017

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Increase in penetration of infotainment devices

3.5.1.2. Rapid technological advancements

3.5.1.3. Surge in need for mobility services

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. Adverse effect on hearing ability due to overuse of headphones

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Consumers’ increasing need for convenience

CHAPTER 4: SMART HEADPHONE MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. IN EAR

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. ON EAR

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4. OVER EAR

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: SMART HEADPHONE MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.2. ONLINE

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. OFFLINE

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: SMART HEADPHONE MARKET, BY REGION

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.1.1. Market analysis, by region

6.2. NORTH AMERICA

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by type

6.2.3. Market size and forecast, by distribution channel

6.2.4. Market analysis, by country

6.2.4.1. U.S.

6.2.4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.2.4.1.2. Market size and forecast, by distribution channel

6.2.4.2. Canada

6.2.4.2.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.2.4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by distribution channel

6.2.4.3. Mexico

6.2.4.3.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.2.4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by distribution channel

6.3. EUROPE

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by type

6.3.3. Market size and forecast, by distribution channel

6.3.4. Market analysis, by country

6.3.4.1. UK

6.3.4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.3.4.1.2. Market size and forecast, by distribution channel

6.3.4.2. Germany

6.3.4.2.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.3.4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by distribution channel

6.3.4.3. Russia

6.3.4.3.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.3.4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by distribution channel

6.3.4.4. France

6.3.4.4.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.3.4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by distribution channel

6.3.4.5. Rest of Europe

6.3.4.5.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.3.4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by distribution channel

6.4. ASIA-PACIFIC

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by type

6.4.3. Market size and forecast, by distribution channel

6.4.4. Market analysis, by country

6.4.4.1. China

6.4.4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.4.4.1.2. Market size and forecast, by distribution channel

6.4.4.2. Japan

6.4.4.2.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.4.4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by distribution channel

6.4.4.3. South Korea

6.4.4.3.1. Market size and forecast, by type

6.4.4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by distribution channel

Continue @…



