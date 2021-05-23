Secure Web Gateway Market Global Forecast (2019-2025)

Marketresearchnest.Com Adds “Global Secure Web Gateway Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” New Report To Its Research Database. The Report Spread across 94 Pages With Multiple Tables And Figures In It

A secure Web gateway is a type of security solution that prevents unsecured traffic from entering an internal network of an organization. It is used by enterprises to protect their employees/users from accessing and being infected by malicious Web traffic, websites and virus/malware.

Increasing malware threat and growing demand for end-to-end security suites are pushing the growth of the Secure Web Gateway market. The major players involved in this ecosystem include Websense, Blue Coat Systems, F5 Networks, iBoss Network Security, WatchGaurd, Juniper Networks, and Zscalar among various others. However, it is anticipated that the major vendors would face tough competition from the local vendors from diverse regions especially in the field of web and email security.

In 2018, the global Secure Web Gateway market size was 2560 million US$ and it is expected to reach 12000 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 21.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Secure Web Gateway status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Secure Web Gateway development in United States, Europe and China.

Top Manufacturers/Players, Sales Volume, Price, Revenue (Million Usd) and Market Share For Each Manufacturer/Player:

Symantec

Intel McAfee

IBM

Cisco

Check Point Software Technologies

Microsoft

Dell

Citrix

Trend Micro

Sophos

Market by Product Type:

Email gateway

Data loss prevention

Social media control

Content inspection management

Market by Application:

Telecom and IT

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Education

Healthcare

Government

Retail

Others

