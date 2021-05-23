Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
[email protected]

Significant Insights of Data Acquisition Market 2019 with Evolving Technologies, Size, Share, Growth Factors, and Forecast till 2024 | Industry Research.co

GIVE US A TRY

Significant Insights of Data Acquisition Market 2019 with Evolving Technologies, Size, Share, Growth Factors, and Forecast till 2024 | Industry Research.co

0
Press Release

Data Acquisition

Data Acquisition Market report research report 2019 represents a comprehensive study of the global market which will enable our customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. Market report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Data Acquisition Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Data Acquisition Industry. Data Acquisition market report will help you to know each and every fact of keyword industry. Data Acquisition market also covers growth potential, market size, demand by buyer and suppliers and forecast details.

Get Sample PDF of Data Acquisition Market Report @ https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245224  

Market Overview:

  • The global data acquisition market was 1.8 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach 2.6 billion by 2024 to register a CAGR of 7.28% during the forecast period of (2019-2024). Data acquisition systems play a crucial role in real-time decision making in the industrial sector. As companies evolve toward a data-centric approach to production and operations to maintain a competitive edge while facilitating the users to access the data at any time irrespective of the location, data acquisitions systems have evolved from mere processing systems to be the key to achieving the complete benefits of automation.
  • – One of the major drivers of the data acquisition market is the promising growth of the Ethernet. Industrial Ethernet has been growing faster than traditional field buses for a number of years and has now overtaken field buses.
  • – This demand has been augmented by the growing need for faster internet speeds, seamless integration of factory installations, the adoption of IoT, and industrial controls. Such trends have been instrumental in driving the demand for data acquisition systems.
  • – Moreover, the adoption of factory automation and smart manufacturing across the world is a major growth driver of the data acquisitions market. These include the tracking of multiple system parameters, as well as monitoring a multitude of data sources while exchanging data in real-time, which includes PLCs, databases, maintenance applications, and existing data acquisition systems in order to gain greater visibility to the machine, as well as floor operations.
  • – While North America dominated the market for data acquisition systems, the favorable government reforms, robust industrial automation adoption, and smart manufacturing initializes are expected to augment the market in the European region to attain a greater market share, over the forecast period. This growth is anticipated to be enabled by the economies of Germany and the United Kingdom that are adopting the next-generation of industrial solutions.
  • – Higher implementation costs however can be a factor that challenges the growth of the market.

    Scope of the Report:

  • Data acquisition is the process of sampling signals that measure real world physical conditions and converting the resulting samples into digital numeric values that can be manipulated by a computer.

    Top Key Manufacturers of Data Acquisition Market Are:

  • ABB Ltd.
  • Advantech Co. Ltd
  • Agilent Technologies
  • Campbell Scientific Inc.
  • Data Translation Inc.
  • Schneider Electric SE
  • Honeywell International
  • Siemens AG
  • Rockwell Automation Inc.
  • MathWorks Corporation
  • General Electric Ltd
  • Omron Corporation
  • Yokogawa Electric Co.
  • Emerson Electric Co.

    Price of Report: $ 4250 (SUL)

    Place a Direct Purchase Order @ https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245224

    Data Acquisition Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

    Chapter 1: Data Acquisition Market Definition

    Chapter 2: Research Methodology of Data Acquisition Market

    Chapter 3: Data Acquisition Market Executive Summary

    Chapter 4: Data Acquisition Market Overview Includes Current Market Scenario, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Bargaining Power of Suppliers and Consumers, Threat of New Entrants and Substitute Product and Services

    Chapter 5: Market Dynamics Covers Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges

    Chapter 6: Data Acquisition Market Segmentation by Types, End-User, and Applications Forecast to 2024

    Chapter 7: Data Acquisition Market Segmentation by Geographical Regions

    Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape of Data Acquisition Market Includes Mergers & Acquisition Analysis, Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships, New Products Launches

    Chapter 9: Key Players for Data Acquisition Market

    Highlights of The Data Acquisition Market:

    • Historical and current scenario 
    • Trends and developments 
    • Market forecast 
    • Price analysis and forecast 
    • Porter’s five forces analysis 
    • SWOT analysis 
    • Value chain analysis

    Ask for Discount Here https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-discount/14245224

    Data Acquisition Market

    About Industry Research:

    Industry Research is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in-depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated to bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Organization: Industry Research

    Phone: +44 20 3239 8187 / +14242530807

    Email: [email protected]

    Our latest Report: Breast Imaging Market 2018 Global Industry Key Strategies, Historical Analysis, Segmentation, Application, Technology, Trends and Opportunities Forecasts to 2023

    News, Data Acquisition Market Size, Data Acquisition Market by Shares, Data Acquisition Market by Key Players, Data Acquisition Market Growth Rate

    Post Views: 56

    • Tags: , , , ,

    RSS Other Sources

    © 2021 Market Mirror