Smart Coatings Market trend shows a rapid growth by 2027 – key player BASF, Bayer, DuPont, Eastman Chemical Company and the Dow Chemical Company

Smart coatings are coatings designed to impart functionality to the applied surfaces. Smart coatings can actively sense and respond to external environmental stimuli such pressure, temperature, light, and heat and react with an appropriate response. Nano materials have recently emerged useful in providing improved functionality in making such coatings. There are smart coatings for corrosion resistance, self-healing, antimicrobial, self-cleaning, and others.

The smart coatings market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as growing demand from end-user industries. Moreover, superior properties of smart coatings are likely to propel market growth. However, stringent environmental regulations and high cost of smart coatings may restrict market growth over the forecast period. The market is likely to showcase opportunities for major market players on account of growing demands for low-maintenance products during the forecast period.

The global smart coatings market is segmented on the basis of function, layer and end use. Based function, the market is segmented as anti-corrosion, anti-icing, anti-microbial, anti-fouling, self-healing, self-cleaning, others smart coatings. On the basis of layer the market is segmented as single layer and multi-layer. The market on the basis of the end use is classified as automotive & transportation, marine, building and construction, aerospace & defense, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global smart coatings market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The smart coatings market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The reports cover key developments in the smart coatings market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from smart coatings market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for smart coatings in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the smart coatings market.

