Testing Inspection and Certification Market Share, Growth by Top Company, Region, Applications, Drivers, Trends and Forecast to 2027

The testing, inspection, and certification function is to help enhance the efficiency and also facilitate local manufactures to comply with the global principles. It consists of conformity assessment bodies who provide services ranging from auditing and inspection to testing, verification, quality assurance, and certification. This consists of both in-house and outsourced services.

The testing, inspection and certification market is heavily influenced by driving factors such as high adoption of outsourcing service model by worldwide manufacturers, increased requirement for harmonized standards, surge in illicit trading, counterfeiting and piracy practices across the world, enforcement of rigorous government regulations and standards across various sectors and increase in disposable income and rapid urbanization in developing economies boosts the market growth. However, the different rules and regulations across geographies is impacting negatively on the growth of this market in the current market scenario.

The “global testing, inspection and certification market analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global testing, inspection and certification market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the testing, inspection and certification market with detailed market segmentation by sourcing type, service type and by application. The global testing, inspection and certification market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading testing, inspection and certification market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the testing, inspection and certification market.

Leading Players in Testing Inspection and Certification Market:

Applus+

Bureau Veritas

Dekra

Eurofins Scientific

Intertek Group plc

MISTRAS Group, Inc.

SGS SA

TÜV NORD Group

TÜV Rheinland Group

TÜV SÜD Group

