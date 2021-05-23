US$ 946.6 Mn Robotic Drilling Market will reach 5.6% of CAGR by 2025 with Strategic Insights by Top Players – Nabors Industries, Rigarm, National Oilwell Varco, Sekal AS, Huisman Equipment B.V., Automated Rig Technologies

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Robotic Drilling Market– Global Analysis and Forecasts to 2025”, the global robotic drilling market is expected to reach US$ 946.6 Mn in 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.6 % during the forecast period 2018-2025.

The global robotic drilling market is experiencing an exponential growth with regards to the innovations, strategic partnerships, investments, and deployment in the current scenario and is anticipated to rise in the coming years. The robotic drilling market consists of some well-established players across the globe, which invest huge amounts in order to deliver the most advanced product. Companies are also inclined towards technological developments for robotic drilling in order to deliver different solutions for the customers to solve the complex situations and put in-line the driller operations strategies with different hardware and software combination solutions. The major factors boosting the growth of robotic drilling market are the increase in global oil demands and surge in need for safer and high-quality drilling system.

The key companies profiled in this report include Nabors Industries Ltd., Rigarm, National Oilwell Varco, Inc., Sekal AS, Huisman Equipment B.V., Automated Rig Technologies Ltd., Drillmec Inc., Ensign Energy Services Inc., Abraj Energy Services, and Drillform Technical Services Ltd.

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global Robotic Drilling Market to elucidate the prominent investment pockets.

Current trends and future estimations are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness and single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

The report provides information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis.

The market is analyzed based on various regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Robotic Drilling Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the Robotic Drilling Market with the detailed segmentation by type, application, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall Robotic Drilling industry. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key vendors by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in Robotic Drilling Market.

Strategic Insights

Market initiative was observed as the most adopted strategy in global robotic drilling Market. Few of the recent strategies by some of the players in robotic drilling market landscape are listed below-

2018: The NOV’s MPowerD managed pressure drilling group has offers an integrated MPowerD MPD control system on Cyberbase drilling control system to manage the operations of deepwater drillship. An integration of managed pressure drilling controls into Cyberbase system facilitates efficiency of MPD and safety during the course of drilling to the drilling contractor.

2018: Ensign Energy Services Inc. unveiled its plan to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Trinidad Drilling Ltd. for US$1.68 in cash per Common Share.

2018: Huisman is awarded with a contract from China Merchants Heavy Industries (CMHI) for engineering and fabrication of a drilling system. The system would be combined and deployed on the moored drilling semi-submersible which is constructed at CMHI Haimen. The drilling system would be used in oil & gas drilling activities in Asia, majorly South East Asia.

Robotic Drilling Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2019 – 2027, considering 2019 as the base year and 2019 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

Global Robotic Drilling Market Segmentation

By Component

Hardware

Software

By Installation type

New Build

Retrofit

By Application

Onshore

Offshore

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany UK Spain Italy

Asia Pacific (APAC) Australia China India Japan Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of MEA

South America (SAM) Brazil Rest of SAM



