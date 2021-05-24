(2019 – 2024) Enterprise Mobility Security Market is expected to grow and will hit a CAGR of 33.8% during the forecast period | 360 Market Updates

Enterprise Mobility Security Market Report Title: “Enterprise Mobility Security Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 – 2024)”

Enterprise Mobility Security Market (2019 – 2024) report provides the accurate CAGR with complete market overview, list of key players, scope of the report, key market trends of Enterprise Mobility Security market and main aspects about why should buy this research report.

Enterprise Mobility Security Market Overview:

The enterprise mobility security market was valued at USD 3.66 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach a value of USD 9.98 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 33.8 %, during the forecast period 2019-2024. All BYOD policies are not created the same and vendors offering security solutions play a crucial role in defining enterprise mobility strategies. Concerns like permission issues and phishing emails are causing the vendors to develop tailored solutions for IT Teams.

– Changes in workforce management, like BYOD is driving the adoption of security systems. The industry has been witnessing a change in the working culture of organizations. With constantly changing business scenarios, it is necessary for organizations to develop a mobile workforce to stay competitive. Further, changes in work locations, time zone barriers, and the need to access official and confidential data via employees’ personal devices is resulting in increased demand for cloud services.

– Vendor lock-in is a major challenge for this market. Once any vendor is onboarded by the company, they enter into a long term relationship and the company can’t switch to another vendor because of compliance related issues.

List of Key-players/Leading Manufacturers:

Blackberry

MobileIron

AirWatch

Citrix Systems

Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Cisco Systems

Inc.

McAfee

Inc.

Symantec Corporation