(2019 – 2024) Enterprise Mobility Security Market is expected to grow and will hit a CAGR of 33.8% during the forecast period | 360 Market Updates

The enterprise mobility security market was valued at USD 3.66 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach a value of USD 9.98 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 33.8 %, during the forecast period 2019-2024. All BYOD policies are not created the same and vendors offering security solutions play a crucial role in defining enterprise mobility strategies. Concerns like permission issues and phishing emails are causing the vendors to develop tailored solutions for IT Teams.
– Changes in workforce management, like BYOD is driving the adoption of security systems. The industry has been witnessing a change in the working culture of organizations. With constantly changing business scenarios, it is necessary for organizations to develop a mobile workforce to stay competitive. Further, changes in work locations, time zone barriers, and the need to access official and confidential data via employees’ personal devices is resulting in increased demand for cloud services.
– Vendor lock-in is a major challenge for this market. Once any vendor is onboarded by the company, they enter into a long term relationship and the company can’t switch to another vendor because of compliance related issues.
Enterprise mobility management (EMM) consists of a set of people, processes and technology dedicated to manage mobile devices (like smartphones, laptops and tablets), wireless networks, and other mobile computing services in a business. Industries like BFSI, Hospitality and Government use EMM in order to remotely manage their devices.
Key Trends Of Enterprise Mobility Security Market:
Healthcare Sector Dominates the Market
– With ageing population, shortage in staff and rising costs, there has been pressure on healthcare industry. Hospitals are increasingly turning to technology and automation to improve operational efficiency.456- According to Future of Healthcare: 2022 Hospital Vision Study, 55% of hospitals cite reduced cost of patient care, 72% highlighted improved quality of patient care and 61% reported reduced medication administration errors.456- Factors driving the use of mobile devices in Healthcare are improved patient outcomes, increased staff workflow efficiency and reduction in time of patient care. 456- Employing mobility security will cause improved information availability and medical workflow efficiency and precision.
Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth
– Companies in Asia-Pacific are embracing BYOD when it comes to increasing employee satisfaction and productivity.456- More than half the world’s mobile subscribers live in Asia Pacific – mostly in China and India. The growth in high-speed network coverage and smartphone adoption is leading to a surge in the use of mobile data in Asia Pacific.456- According to GSM Intelligence Report 2019, the mobile ecosystem supported more than 17 million jobs in 2018 and the number of smartphones is expected to grow to 3.9 billion by 2025 456- The startup ecosystem in Asia Pacific is growing rapidly, with the number of active tech hubs in the region’s emerging markets doubling over the last year and venture funding into South/Southeast Asian countries tripling since 2016. This indicates a change in workforce working style. 456- Mobile is also playing a key role in tackling various social and economic challenges as outlined by the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Thus there is a need for mobility security.
