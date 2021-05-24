5G Infrastructure Market Forecast Specifies Prime Growth by 2027 – Cisco Systems, Huawei Technologies, Intel Corporation, Marvell Technology, MediaTek, NEC

The 5G Infrastructure Market report is a complete overview of the market, covering various aspects product definition, segmentation based on various parameters, and the prevailing vendor landscape. The statistics are represented in graphical format for a clear understanding on facts and figures. The readers will find this report very helpful in understanding the 5G Infrastructure market in depth.

Fifth generation or 5G is the latest generation to succeed the 4G, 3G, and 2G systems of cellular mobile communications. 5G infrastructure consists of enhanced mobile broadband with reduced latency and targets data rate, cost-reduction, energy saving, and higher system capacity. It is likely to witness better spectrum management, data segregation, and routing. 5G infrastructure would promote enhanced content delivery, assisted driving & transportation services, and remote healthcare & medical intervention. In addition to faster means of communication, 5G would significantly benefit those working into robotics, industry-automation, and IoT.

The 5G infrastructure market is anticipated to witness high growth in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing demands for high speed and broad network coverage for mobile data services. Furthermore, rising need for machine-to-machine communications for industrial applications and software implementation in communication network contribute to the growth of the global 5G infrastructure market.

Leading Key Players:

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

• Intel Corporation

• Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

• MediaTek Inc.

• NEC Corporation

• Qorvo, Inc

• Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

• Samsung

• Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

However, high initial capital expenditure for the deployment of network architecture model may hamper the growth of the 5G infrastructure market. Nonetheless, growing internet of things (IoT) technology would offer lucrative opportunities to the key players operating in the 5G infrastructure market during the forecast period.

The “Global 5G Infrastructure Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of 5G infrastructure market with detailed market segmentation by communication infrastructure, core network technology, chipset type, application, and geography. The global 5G infrastructure market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading 5G infrastructure market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global 5G infrastructure market is segmented on the basis of communication infrastructure, core network technology, chipset type, and application. By communication infrastructure, the market is segmented as Small Cell, Macro Cell, Radio Access Network (RAN), and Distributed Antenna System (DAS). Based on type, the market is segmented as Software-Defined Networking (SDN), Network Function Virtualization (NFV), Mobile Edge Computing (MEC), and Fog Computing (FC).

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global 5G infrastructure market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The 5G infrastructure market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting 5G infrastructure market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the 5G infrastructure market in these regions.

