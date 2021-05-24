Aircraft battery Market Boosted by Rising Demand for Digitization in Organizations with EnerSys, Saft Groupe SA, Kokam, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Aircraft batteries are the device which contains single or multiple cells, converting chemical energy into electrical energy. An aircraft is equipped with main and auxiliary power unit battery. These batteries helps to provide power to the electrical system of aircraft. Factors responsible to drive the growth of aircraft battery is constant growth in the number of aircraft deliveries driven by high defense budget. Another factor attracting is the more adoption of new technology, such as electric aircraft in the commercial aircraft responsible to drive the aircraft battery market.

However, challenges related to operate aircrafts using lithium-ion aircraft batteries which are acting as restraining factors in aircraft battery market. Despite of restraining factors, in order to lower the level of carbon emission in environment, implementation of fuel cells is anticipated to provide ample of opportunities for aircraft battery market in the forecast period.

Key players profiled in the report include EnerSys, Saft Groupe SA, Kokam, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Sichuan Changhong Battery Co., Ltd., Marvel Aero International, Inc., GS Yuasa Corporation, Aerolithium Batteries, Concorde Battery Corporation, and HBL Power Systems Ltd.

The “Global Aircraft battery Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Aircraft battery industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Aircraft battery market with detailed market segmentation on the basis of battery type, aircraft type, technology, and sales channel, and geography. The global aircraft battery market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Aircraft batteries are used for many functions (e.g., ground power, emergency power, improving DC bus stability, and fault clearing). Most small private aircraft use leadacid batteries. Most commercial and corporate aircraft use nickel-cadmium (NiCd) batteries. However, other lead acid types of batteries are becoming available, such as the valve-regulated lead-acid (VRLA) batteries. The battery best suited for a particular application depends on the relative importance of several characteristics, such as weight, cost, volume, service or shelf life, discharge rate, maintenance, and charging rate. Any change of battery type may be considered a major alteration.

