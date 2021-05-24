Automotive Roof System Market Growth Factors, Future Supply & Demand Analysis, Competitive landscape and Forecast by 2025

Introduction:

Growing automotive industry coupled with increasing demand for premium cars is expected to boost the demand for roof systems in the near future. Automotive roof system facilitates flow of fresh air and sunlight in the car without disturbing the aerodynamic of the vehicle. In the recent past, there has been a massive development in automotive roof system market. Various type of roof systems such as sunroof system, panorama roof system, panorama with sunroof system, multi-optional roof, roof system with solar technology among many others. Roof system made up of polycarbonate, glass-plastic composite, and fibre-plastic composite and polyurethane composite are used in hybrid cars to save energy, and light weight construction. Revenue generated from the sales of automotive roof systems, globally is expected to increase at a moderate CAGR over the forecast period.

Global Automotive Roof System Market Dynamics:

Global automotive roof system market is anticipated to be driven by growth in mid and premium range cars in Asia-Pacific, North America and European regions. There is slow but rising demand for convertible automobiles in European countries and which is also expected to drive the global automotive roof system market in the near future. Stringent government policies regarding limiting the hazardous emissions are forcing key players to manufacture light weight vehicles. This in turn is expected to fuel the global automotive roof system market. Changing lifestyle of people coupled with rising disposable income and demand for premium cars is anticipated to boost the global automotive roof system market. Growing market for MUV and SUV is also expected to fuel the global automotive roof system market. A substantial amount of growth is expected in the aftermarket segment of global automotive roof top system market. High cost is expected to be one of the restraining factor for the growth of global automotive roof systems market.

Global Automotive Roof System Market Segmentation:

Global automotive roof system market can be segmented on the basis of types as

Sunroof system

Panorama roof system

Multi-optional roof system

Roof system with solar technology

Light weight roof system.

Global automotive roof system market can be segmented on the basis of sales channel as

OEM

After-market

Global automotive roof system market can be segmented on the basis of vehicle type as

Passenger cars Sedan cars Compact Executive SUV/MUV Luxury Sports Premium

Light commercial vehicles

The global automotive roof system market can also be segmented on the basis of

Hard-top roof system

Soft-top roof system Retractable roof systems Non-retractable roof systems



Global Automotive Roof System Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, global automotive roof system market can be segmented as North America, Latin America, Western and Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, Middle East and Africa. Europe and North America are expected to remain prominent in the global automotive roof system market. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid pace in the global automotive roof system market. The convertible cars market is expected to be dominant in North America and Europe. The market share of mid-range car in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to increase in the near future.

Global Automotive Roof System Market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified in the global automotive roof system market are:-

Webasto Group

Magna International Inc.

Valmet Automotive Inc.

Inteva Products, LLC

Covestro AG

Inalfa Roof Systems Group B.V

