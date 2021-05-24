Blood Glucose Meter Market in United States is Set to Surpass US$ 1 Billion threshold by 2026, Says Study

A new market study, titled “Blood Glucose Meter Market: United States Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts up to 2026” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

“Blood Glucose Meter Market: United States Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts up to 2026” presents an in-depth assessment of the United States blood glucose meter market dynamics, opportunities, future roadmap, competitive landscape and discusses major trends. The report offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook in the United States blood glucose meter market. The report includes historical data from 2013 to 2018 and forecasts until 2026.

Blood Glucose Meter market in the United States is set to surpass US$ 1 Billion threshold by 2026.

The report contains a granular analysis of the present industry situations, market demands, reveal facts on the market size, revenues and provides forecasts through 2026.The report provides clear insight into current and future developments of the United States blood glucose meter market. The report provides a decisive view on the US blood glucose meter users and market size.

The report also provides an all-round analysis of overall number of patients with diabetes and insulin users in the United States. Additionally, the report includes an assessment of reimbursement pattern and offers a clear view of the regulatory landscape of the blood glucose meter. Key trends in terms of collaboration, partnerships merger & acquisition, distribution, exclusive and licensing agreement are analyzed with details. The report also explores detailed description of growth drivers and inhibitors of the United States blood glucose meter market.

The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the United States blood glucose meter market. The key market players are evaluated on various parameters such as business overview, marketed products with pricing and recent development.

The Latest Industry Data Included in this Report:

United States Diabetes Population and Forecast (2013 – 2026)

United States Insulin Users and Forecast (2013 – 2026)

United States Blood Glucose Meter Users and Forecast (2013 – 2026)

United States Blood Glucose Meter Market and Forecast (2013 -2026)

United States Blood Glucose Meter Reimbursement Policies

United States Blood Glucose Meter Regulation System

Major Deals in Blood Glucose Meter Market

Market Definition for the Specified Topic Along with Identification of Key Drivers and Inhibitors for the Market

A Comprehensive List of Key Market Players Along with the Analysis of their Current Marketed Products and Recent Development

The Major Companies Dominating this Market for its Products, Services and Continuous Product Developments are:

Roche

LifeScan, Inc

Abbott Diabetes Care

Arkray

Ascensia Diabetes Care

AgaMatrix

Fora Care

Entra Health

Fifty50 Medical

Infopia

Genesis Health Technologies

iHealth Labs

Oak Tree Health

Livongo Health

Nova Diabetes Care

Sanofi Diabetes

Telcare

Walgreens

U.S. Diagnostics

Prodigy Diabetes Care

Omnis Health

Trividia Health

Simple Diagnostics

Dario Health

One Drop

iGlucose (Smart Meter LLC)

Table of content

Executive Summary United States Diabetes Population & Forecast (2013 – 2026) United States Insulin Users & Forecast (2013 – 2026) United States Blood Glucose Meter Users & Market Analysis (2013 – 2026) Key Drivers and Inhibitors of the United States Blood Glucose Meter Market United States Blood Glucose Meter Reimbursement Policies& Regulation System Major Deals in Blood Glucose Meter Market Key Companies Analysis

