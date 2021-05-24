Car T Cell Therapy Market Size Unlock Growth Opportunities forcast to 2018-2026

CAR T-cell therapy is a type of treatment in which patient T cells are changed in the laboratory to attack the cancer cells. CAR T-cells are generally grown in the laboratory which is later given to the patient by infusion. CAR T-cell therapy is majorly studied for the treatment of cancer. CAR T-cell therapy uses patients own modified white blood cells to kill the cancer cells. CAR T-cell therapy is called chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy. CAR T-cell therapy is moreover a living drug, and its benefits can last for many years.

The key players present in the global CAR T-cell therapy market are Gilead Sciences, Inc (Kite Pharma, Inc.), and Novartis AG. In the recent years, it was observed that there is fast growth in the clinical trials of CAR T-cell therapy and, most of the trial is initiated by sponsors from the China and U.S. CAR T-cell therapy is the most clinically advanced class of immunotherapies. CAR T-cell therapy is mostly used in patients with advanced blood cancers.

Like other cancer therapies, CAR T-cell therapy can cause various fatal side effects. Some of the potential side effects associated with CAR T-cell therapy are cytokine-release syndrome (CRS), B-cell aplasia, tumor lysis syndrome (TLS), and anaphylaxis. Amongst all, a cytokine-release syndrome is one of the most frequent.

At present, many CAR T-cell therapies are being studied in clinical trials. But currently, two CAR T-cell therapies are available namely axicabtagene ciloleucel (Yescarta) and tisagenlecleucel (Kymriah). In 2017, the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) approved the two CAR T-cell therapy. Kymriah CAR T-cell therapy was approved for the treatment of children with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), whereas the Yescarta CAR T-cell therapy was approved for adults with advanced lymphomas. Other CAR T-cell therapies are being developed for treating other blood cancers containing chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma and other forms of lymphoma.

The increasing research in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry drive the growth of CAR T-cell therapy market significantly. The rising number of reported incidences of cancer due to increased awareness is expected to fuel the growth of the CAR T-cell therapy market over the forecast period. However, limitations in terms of targeted therapy and availability of low cost alternative might hinder the growth of the global CAR T-cell therapy market.

The global market for CAR T-cell therapy is segmented on basis of therapy, end user and geography.

Based on the therapy, the global CAR T-cell therapy market is segmented into:

Tisagenlecleucel

Axicabtagene Ciloleucel

Based on the end user, the global CAR T-cell therapy market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Cancer Research Centers

Academic and Research Institutes

Others

Over the past decades, the treatment regime for cancer has changed drastically. Various hospitals are offering closed care with specific expertise in cancer. But, optimal treatment is still dependent on numerous other factors like age, the severity of cancer, and general condition. The initial development of CAR T-cell therapy was mainly focused on acute lymphoblastic leukemia, the most common cancer in children. The CAR T-cell therapy market is anticipated to grow with a significant growth rate. CAR T-cell therapy represents an emerging therapeutic option for pancreatic cancer. Based on the end user, the global CAR T-cell therapy is segmented into hospitals, cancer research centers, academic and research institutes, and others.

North America CAR T-cell therapy market is expected to hold the leading market position in the CAR T-cell therapy market due to the increasing prevalence of cancer, high patient awareness levels and growing research and developmental activities. Europe CAR T-cell therapy market and Asia Pacific CAR T-cell therapy market is expected to grow with maximum growth rate due to the growing number of drug developmental activities. However, due to lack of awareness in the low middle-income countries, CAR T-cell therapy market is anticipated to grow with a slow growth rate in such countries.