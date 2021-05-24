Carbon Prepreg Market size 2019 is Anticipated to Reach US$ about 6% Billion by 2024 | 360 Market Updates

Carbon Prepreg Market Report Title: “Carbon Prepreg Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 – 2024)”

Carbon Prepreg Market (2019 – 2024) report provides the accurate CAGR with complete market overview, list of key players, scope of the report, key market trends of Carbon Prepreg market and main aspects about why should buy this research report.

Carbon Prepreg Market Overview:

The carbon prepreg market is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 6% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. Increasing demand from aerospace & defense sector is one of the major factor that is driving the market. However, storage temperature restriction is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

– Automotive sector dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to grow during the forecast period.

– Increasing application in electronics industry is likely to act as an opportunity in the future.

– In 2018, North America dominated the market across the globe with a share of over 30%, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.

List of Key-players/Leading Manufacturers:

Scope of the Carbon Prepreg Market Report:

Key Trends Of Carbon Prepreg Market:

Increasing Demand from the Automotive Industry

– Carbon prepregs have experienced widespread use in the automotive industry owing to their high strength-to-weight ratios, corrosion resistivity, and workability features. They are replacing metals in various automotive applications due to their light-weight but tough features, which contributes to lesser fuel consumption.456- Automotive manufacturers, such as BMW, Mercedes-Benz, McLaren, Chevrolet, and Lamborghini have committed themselves to increase the usage of carbon fiber, such as CFRP components in their vehicles as they contribute to the reduction in weight.456- Companies, such as Daimler and Toray Industries provide CFRP automotive parts to their consumers. In recent times, more automotive companies are forming close partnerships with carbon fiber manufacturers to conduct research and realize the dream to commercialize automotive CFRPs.456- Carbon fiber manufacturers, such as Oak Ridge National Laboratory’s (ORNL) carbon Fiber composites consortium is well connected with various OEM manufacturers, Tier one players, and various other major material suppliers in the industry.456- In the automotive industry, use of such materials is found in front bumpers, splitters, fenders, wheel arches, brake ducts, bonnets, vents, roofs, and door liners to name a few. With the growing automotive industry and the increasing need for materials that will help to save fuel consumption, the market for carbon prepreg will continue to increase through 2024.

North America to Dominate the Market

– North America dominated the carbon prepreg market, contributing to a share of more than 30% in 2018. The aerospace & defense sector is the one of the promising sectors in the region.456- In defense applications, prepregs are used in ballistic and blast protection systems in armored vehicles and structural components for vehicles in the United States. In addition, major players in the United States are planning to increase their investments for the development of carbon prepregs, for use in newer applications in the energy sector, which is expected to increase the consumption of carbon prepregs in the coming years.456- The United States is the second-largest producer of automobiles in the world. The production of automobiles in the country had recorded a robust growth till 2016. After growing at 3.8% in 2015, the growth had decreased by 8.13% in 2017, due to the excess inventory and low demand for passenger cars. However, in 2018, the total production of automobiles in the country had registered a growth of 1.1% YoY over 2017, reaching a total of 1,13,14,705 vehicles.456- Hence, the increased emphasis on the aerospace & defense sector and automobile industries along with the growth of other end-users across the region, is expected to augment the growth of the global carbon prepreg market over the forecast market.

