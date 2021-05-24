Chatbot Market: World-Wide Trends, Size, Demand & Growth Opportunities till 2019-2023

Global Chatbot Market Outlook: Chatbot Market report describes attributes like market size, trends, competitive landscape, market research, and applications of end-users based on different segments. The Chatbot market is additional segmented on the premise of types, geography, applications, and technologies. The report also contains information on technological advancements in the field of Chatbot to analyse the Chatbot market minutely and offer a better industry-leading insights.

Report includes following top vendors in terms of company basic information, product category, sales (volume), revenue (Million USD), price and gross margin (%).

IBM Corp, eGain Corporation., Nuance Communications., Creative Virtual Ltd., Artificial Solutions., Next IT Corp., ChattyPeople Chatbot., SMOOCH., MEOKAY., Botsify., Chatfuel

The Chatbots Market was worth USD 946.55 million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 5638.64 million by 2023 registering a CAGR of 34.64% over the period 2018 – 2023. The scope of the report is limited to type, including solution and service, deployment, including on-premise and cloud, and end-user vertical, such as BFSI, healthcare, IT and telecommunication, retail, utilities, government, and others. The regions considered in the scope of the report include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The study also emphasizes the benefits of chatbots in accordance with the diverse application and future prospect of the same.

– To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

– Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

– To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the Chatbot market and its impact in the global market.

– Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

– To understand the outlook and prospects for the market.

With the given market information, This Report offers customizations in step with the company’s specific desires. The subsequent customization choices are offered for the report: Regional and country-level analysis of the Chatbot market, by end-use, Detailed analysis and profiles of further market players. Our expert will assist with all your needs and customize the report

1. Introduction

1.1. Key Deliverables of the Study

1.2. Study Assumptions

1.3. Market Definition

1.4. Key Findings of the Study

2. Research Approach and Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Chatbot Market Overview

4.2. Industry Value Chain

4.3. Factors Driving the Chatbot Market

4.3.1. Rising Utilization of Mobile and Website Applications

4.3.2. Understanding Consumer Behavior

4.4. Factors Restraining the Chatbot Market

4.4.1. Lack of Awareness and Integration Complexities

4.5. Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Industry Forces Analysis

4.5.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2. Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.5.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4. Threat of Substitute Products or Services

4.5.5. Competitive Rivalry among Existing Competitors

4.6. Chatbot Market Technology Snapshot

5. Global Chatbots Market Segmentation

5.1. Chatbot Market By Type

5.1.1. Solution

5.1.2. Service

5.2. Chatbot Market By Deployment

5.2.1. On-premise

5.2.2. Cloud

5.3. Chatbot Market By End-user Vertical

5.3.1. BFSI

5.3.2. Healthcare

5.3.3. IT and Telecommunication

5.3.4. Retail

5.3.5. Utilities

5.3.6. Government

5.3.7. Others (Hospitality, Education)

5.4. Chatbot Market By Geography

5.4.1. North America Chatbot Market Size (2018-2023)

5.4.2. Europe Chatbot Market Size (2018-2023)

5.4.3. Asia-Pacific Chatbot Market Size (2018-2023)

5.4.4. Latin America Chatbot Market Size (2018-2023)

5.4.5. Middle East & Africa Chatbot Market Size (2018-2023)

6. Chatbot Market Companies

6.1. IBM

6.2. eGain Corporation

6.3. Nuance Communications

6.4. Creative Virtual Ltd

6.5. Artificial Solutions

6.6. Next IT Corp

6.7. ChattyPeople Chatbot

6.8. SMOOCH

6.9. MEOKAY

6.10. Botsify

6.11. Chatfuel

6.12. PullString Inc.

6.13. Bold360

6.14. Dialogflow

6.15. Amazon Web Services, Inc. (Amazon Lex)

6.16. LiveChat, Inc.

6.17. LivePerson, Inc.

*List is Not Exhaustive”

7. Chatbot Market Investment Analysis

8. Opportunities in Global Chatbots Market

Continued…

