Cloud Directory Services Market 2019: Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast to 2025

Cloud registry administrations is a cloud-based administrationused to approve, oversee, and verify client access to IT assets through gadget type, working framework, or with any electronic applications situated in cloud or on reason. This administration associates representatives and clients to IT assets, including web administrations, gadgets, and applications. Cloud index administrations verifies an association and oversees representatives by means of a solitary, brought together cloud-based client catalog.

In 2018, the global Cloud Directory Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Cloud Directory Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud Directory Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Microsoft

JumpCloud

Amazon Web Services OneLogin (Amazon)

Nimbus Logic

MiniOrange

Okta

Oracle

OneLogin

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Monitoring and Support

Integration

Consulting Services

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Healthcare

Education

Retail

IT and Telecom

Logistics and Transportation

Manufacturing

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

