Coating Resins Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast to 2025

Coating resins are resin covering applied on the surface to achieve hardness, corrosion resistance, weather resistance, and stain resistance. Resins offer quick drying times, gloss retention, and superior weathering to coatings. Surge in demand for green and eco-friendly coating across the world drive the growth of the global coating resins market. There is an increase in the demand for low VOC coating products owing to the stringent regulation development for low VOCs emission in the developing countries. This boosts the growth of the market. Furthermore, rise in demand for coating in automotive and furniture industry is anticipated to boost the global coatings resins market during the forecast period. However, fluctuation in the raw material prices restrict the market growth. Conversely, the development of bio-based coatings are anticipated to offer new opportunities for the key players.

Based on resin type, the market is divided into acrylic, epoxy, polyurethane, alkyd, vinyl, unsaturated polyester resin, saturated polyester resin, and others. Based on technology, the market is categorized into waterborne, conventional solvent borne, high solid solvent borne, powder coating, radiation cured, and others. Based on application, the market is classified into architectural, industrial, protective & marine, automotive OEM, vehicle refinish, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the market include Bayer AG, Royal DSM, The Sherwin-Williams Company (The Valspar Corporation), and Polynt SpA. Other prominent players include Allnex Belgium SA/Nv, Arkema S.A., BASF SE, Momentive Specialty Chemicals, Inc., The DOW Chemical Company, and Evonik Industries AG.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

>Porters Five Force’s analysis helps analyze the potential of buyers and suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

>It outlines the current trends and future scenario of the coatings resins market from 2018 to 2025 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

>Major countries in each region are mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the global/regional market.

>An in-depth analysis of the current R&D within the market is provided along with the key dynamic factors.

>The key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their detailed impact analyses are elucidated in the study.

>The profiles of the key players along with their key strategic developments are enlisted in the report.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

>Acrylic

>Epoxy

>Polyurethane

>Alkyd

>Vinyl

>Unsaturated Polyester Resin

>Saturated Polyester Resin

>Others

By Technology

>Waterborne

>Solvent Borne

>High Solid

>Powder Coating

>Radiation Cured

By Application

>Architectural

>Industrial

>Protective & Marine

>Automotive OEM

>Vehicle Refinish

>Others

By Region

>North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

>Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

>Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Vietnam

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

>LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of LAMEA

