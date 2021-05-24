Why Composable Infrastructure Market is Set to Explode? Top Companies: HGST, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Dell, Drivescale, Tidalscale

The “Global Composable Infrastructure Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the composable infrastructure industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global composable infrastructure market with detailed market segmentation by type, industry vertical, and geography. The global composable infrastructure market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the composable infrastructure market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the composable infrastructure industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global composable infrastructure market based on type and industry vertical. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall composable infrastructure market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Key players profiled in the report include HGST, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Dell Emc., Drivescale, Tidalscale, Lenovo Group, One Stop Systems, Cloudistics, Liqid Inc., and QCT

Composable infrastructure enables the optimization of private clouds for the web-based applications, thereby offering agility and simplicity for the operations of public cloud. Composable infrastructure helps the data center managers to develop and reconfigure storage solutions dynamically at the software layer. The increasing need for innovated IT infrastructure and rising adoption of virtualization have driven the composable infrastructure market. However, lack of awareness is impeding the growth of the market. Rise in data center investments and the proliferation of hybrid cloud creates growth opportunities for the market.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting composable infrastructure market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis.

Table of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. COMPOSABLE INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET LANDSCAPE

4. COMPOSABLE INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET – KEY INDUSTRY DYNAMICS

5. COMPOSABLE INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

6. COMPOSABLE INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TYPE

7. COMPOSABLE INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – INDUSTRY VERTICAL

8. COMPOSABLE INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

9. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

10. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

11. COMPOSABLE INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

11.1. HGST, INC.

11.2. HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE

11.3. DELL EMC.

11.4. DRIVESCALE

11.5. TIDALSCALE

11.6. LENOVO GROUP

11.7. ONE STOP SYSTEMS

11.8. CLOUDISTICS

11.9. LIQID INC.

11.10. QCT

12. APPENDIX

