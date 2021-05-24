Cooling Water Treatment Chemicals Market to 2027 – Accepta, AkzoNobel, Albemarle, Avista Technologies, BASF, Buckman, BWA Water Additives

The global cooling water treatment chemicals market is growing at a significant pace owing to driving factors such as increasing demand due to the stringent regulation by the governement on conservation of water and waste water management. Furthermore, Increasing need of fresh water in several Industries is likely to drive the demand for high-performance films in the coming years. However, high capital cost and high level of technical competency affecting prices of products which is projected to hinder the growth of cooling water treatment chemicals market. Likewise, increase in health awareness on usage of purified water may provide a lucrative opportunity for the market players in the near future.

The “Global Cooling Water Treatment Chemicals Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the cooling water treatment chemicals market with detailed market segmentation by type, chemistry, end-user industry and geography. The global cooling water treatment chemicals market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading cooling water treatment chemicals market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

– Ava Chemicals Private Limited

– Basf Corporation

– Chembond Chemicals Limited

– Dorf Ketal

– Ion Exchange Pvt. Ltd.

– Kemira Oyj

– Snf Floerger

– Suez Water Technologies & Solutions

– Thermax Ltd.

– Vasu Chemicals

The global cooling water treatment chemicals market is segmented on the basis of type, chemistry and end-user industry. On the basis of type, the cooling water treatment chemicals market is segmented into, corrosion inhibitor, scale inhibitor, biocide and other types. On the basis of chemistry, the market is bifurcated into, Basic Chemicals and Blended or Specialty Chemicals. Based on end-user industry, the global cooling water treatment chemicals market is segmented into, power, steel and metal, oil and gas, chemicals and petrochemical, textile and dye industry, sugar mills, pulp and paper, food and beverages and other end-user industries.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global cooling water treatment chemicals market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The cooling water treatment chemicals market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

