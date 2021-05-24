Dairy Products Market 2019″

This report provides in depth study of “Dairy Products Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Dairy Products Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

According to BlueWeave Consulting, The Global Dairy Product Market is anticipated to grow with a significant growth rate during the forecast period 2019-2025. Due to the changing lifestyle and fast- pace working hours, consumers have less time for health. Therefore, food with several health benefits, less fat content is preferred to stay fit. Rising health-conscious population across the world is likely to fuel the demand for dairy products. Driving factors such as the increased consumption of processed food, changing lifestyle, growing urbanization, and the rise in disposable income will set to witness considerable growth in the dairy products market.

The government of India has introduced numerous schemes and initiatives aimed at the development of the dairy sector in the country. For instance, the “National Dairy Programme (Phase-I)” aims to boost cattle productivity and increase the production of milk strengthening and expanding the rural milk procurement infrastructure and provide greater market access to the farmers. The major factors pushing the growth of the global dairy products market are increasing process food consumption and the growing fast-food industry. Moreover, due to an increase in obesity-related problems, most people are avoiding food with high-fat content thus, increased the demand for low-fat dairy products.

Global Dairy Products Market: Competitive Landscape

Companies such as Amul, Dairy Farmers, Kraft Foods Inc., Fonterra group Cooperative Limited, Dairy Farmers of America Inc., Arla Foods UK Plc., Meiji Dairies Corporation, Nestle SA, Royal Friesl and Campina N.V., SanCor Cooperatives, Megmilk Snow Brand Co. Ltd, Dean Foods Company, Parmalat S.P.A, Danone and Unilever are the leading players of dairy products market across the globe.

Cheese & Milk segment holds for the largest share of the overall dairy products market during the forecast period.

Among dairy products type, Milk and Cheese segment dominates the entire dairy products market due to their nutritional qualities, unique taste and increasing health consciousness among consumers. In the dairy sector, the biggest value-added product is the fresh pasteurized milk which is sold to the consumer directly. The demand for cheese was and still is popular among travel foods due to its portability, long shelf life. Cheese is a highly nutritious and pleasant-tasting milk-derived food products found in a wide range of textures, tastes, and aromas. Increasing incomes, rising standards of living and health consciousness among the consumers have likewise pushed the growth of the market in a positive direction.

Asia-Pacific is the leading region of the global dairy products market during the forecast period.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific dominates the overall dairy products market and projected to lead the market over the forecast period. The rising necessity for nutritious, healthy, and organic products on account of increasing awareness regarding health is expected to augment market demand. India and China are the main countries contributing to the high demand for the dairy products in this region. Growing adoption levels of a lazy routine, unhealthy food habits and increasing awareness levels for nutritional food products are also projected to increase demand for the market. Government arbitration plays a significant role in regulating the market growth. Latin America is projected to have healthy growth throughout the forecast period.

