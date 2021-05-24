Displayport Market 2025: Top Key Players Analogix Semiconductor, and Advanced Micro Devices

DisplayPort Market: Introduction

Growing use of embedded DisplayPorts has taken the industry to new heights. The proliferation of displays with 4K and higher resolution is also pushing the growth of DisplayPort market. Adoption of DisplayPort alternative mode in consumer electronics is the building point for the developing DisplayPort market, as the consumer electronics industry is also flourishing.

An important factor causing traction in the DisplayPort market is the tremendously surging demand for high-quality video content. The DisplayPort is a new standard and is similar to HDMI. It’s a display interface to rely on packetized data transmission, a form of digital communication found in technologies including Ethernet, USB, and PCI Express. One of the traits of DisplayPort is that it can handle multiple video and audio streams, and display resolutions of 7680 × 4320, and this port is available on all 4K monitors.

DisplayPort Market: Drivers and Challenges

DisplayPort market is driven by the indispensability of digital display interfaces in a wide range of media devices such as smartphones, PCs, tablets, UHD TVs, virtual reality headsets against the backdrop of growing consumption of high-quality video content on these devices. Other than this the ability of DisplayPort to connect PC and gaming console to headsets drives its popularity in virtual reality, personal theaters, and augmented reality headsets.

One of the restraints in the DisplayPort market is that one needs to purchase an adaptor if they want to continue using older devices from the DisplayPort, which adds up as an extra cost to the users.

DisplayPort Market: Segmentation

The DisplayPort market can be segmented on the basis of Type, and region.

On the basis of Type the DisplayPort market can be divided into;

Embedded DisplayPort

Wireless DisplayPort

Internal DisplayPort

Micro DisplayPort

MyDP/SlimPort

Mini DisplayPort

This shows the basic functioning type of the DisplayPort with their specialty function. For example the micro DisplayPort is used as a video connector for Ultra-Thin mobile devices.

DisplayPort Market: Key Players

Some of the key players of DisplayPort Market are: NXP Semiconductors, STMicroelectronics, Lattice Semiconductor, Intel, ADLINK, Texas Instruments, Analogix Semiconductor, and Advanced Micro Devices among others.

DisplayPort Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, DisplayPort Market can be segmented across North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Among various regions, the DisplayPort Market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to dominate during the forecast period, owing to increased number of vendors in the market with increasing demand by end users as due to digitalizing lifestyle. Asia Pacific excluding Japan region is expected to be followed by North America, and Europe.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

DisplayPort Market Segments

DisplayPort Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016

DisplayPort Market Size & Forecast 2017 To 2027

Supply & Demand Value Chain

DisplayPort Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

DisplayPort Market Value Chain

DisplayPort Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for DisplayPort Market includes

North America Market US. Canada

Latin America Market Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Market Poland Russia

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan Market

Middle East and Africa Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative, and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Request For Report [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/21403