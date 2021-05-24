Electronic Logging Device Market Insights Growth Opportunities 2027 – Key Companies Donlen., Geotab, HEM Data, Influx Technology, Intrepid Control Systems, Masternaut Limited., Merchants Fleet, RACELOGIC GmbH and Trimble

Electronic logging device is electronic hardware which is attached to a commercial motor vehicle engine to record driving hours. The driving hours of commercial drivers are regulated by a set of rules known as the hours of service. They help to create a safer work environment for drivers of commercial motor vehicles to track, manage and share data accurately on driving and also off-duty time.

The electronic logging Device market is heavily influenced by driving factors such as policies enacted by the government that mandate the use of electronic logging device market multitasking and data records that simplify and organize the documents, the significant factors that are expected to boost the electronic logging device market during the forecast period. However, the use of automatic On-board recording device (AOBRD and electronic on-board recorder (EORBD) devices which are less efficient as compared to electronic logging Device, is a key factor that is projected to hamper the global electronic logging device market during the forecast period.

Top Leading Market Players:

1. Donlen.

2. Geotab Inc.

3. HEM Data Corporation

4. Influx Technology

5. Intrepid Control Systems, Inc.

6. Masternaut Limited.

7. Merchants Fleet

8. RACELOGIC GmbH

9. Trimble Inc.

10. Vector Informatik GmbH

The global electronic logging device market is segmented on the basis of vehicle type, by component, form factor and by service. Based on vehicle type the market is segmented as light commercial vehicle, truck and bus. Based on the component the market is segmented as external display and telematics unit. On the basis of form factor the market is segmented as embedded and integrated. Based on the service the market is segmented as entry-level services, intermediate services and high-end services.

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Electronic Logging Device Market

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa).

Electronic Logging Device Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

The Electronic Logging Device Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

