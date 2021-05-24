Emission Control Technology Market to Witness Astonishing Growth by 2027

In order to reduce the emission of harmful pollutants such as carbon monoxide, unburned hydrocarbons, nitrogen oxides, and others, emission control technologies are installed in vehicles. Government of various nations are coming with stringent and strict regulatory processes in order to meet the emission standard and to achieve clean air goals. Emission control regulations by governments, increase in automobile production, rising electric vehicles production, innovations in emission control technology are some of the factors driving the emission control technology market.

Some of the major players operating in the market are BASF, Clariant, Clean Diesel Technologies, Inc., Cormetech, Corning Incorporated, DCL International Inc., Johnson Matthey, Tenneco Inc., Umicore, and Walker Exhaust Systems

The global Emission control technology market is segmented on the basis of technology, fuel type, and end-user. Based on technology, the market is segmented as Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF), Gasoline Particulate Filter (GPF), Diesel Oxidation Catalyst (DOC), Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR), Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR), and others. Further, based on fuel type, the market is divided into Diesel and Gasoline. Furthermore, on basis of end-user, market is segmented as automotive, marine, off-highway, rolling stock, and industrial, others.

The report analyzes factors affecting Emission control technology market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Emission control technology market in these regions.

