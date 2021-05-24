Endometrial Ablation Devices Market Industry Size, Growth, Share, Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast to 2024
Endometrial ablation is adopted to remove or destroy the endometrial lining of the uterus for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding. Women with heavy menstrual bleeding are prescribed medicines. However, endometrial ablation is performed in case medication fails. This procedure is not recommended for women who wish to conceive.
The endometrial ablation devices market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to increase in awareness regarding endometrial ablation technology, increase in prevalence of menorrhagia, and rise in preference for endometrial ablation over the hysterotomy. In addition, technological advancements in endometrial ablation devices and benefits of the endometrial ablation over the surgical procedures further facilitate the growth of the market. However, stringent government regulations for the approval of endometrial ablation devices and risks associated with the use of these devices are expected to impede the market growth. The endometrial ablation devices market generated $882 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $1,299 million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2018 to 2024.
The global endometrial ablation devices market is segmented based on technology type, end user, and region. Based on technology type, the market is classified into radiofrequency ablation, cryoablation, hydrothermal ablation, thermal balloon, hysteroscopic ablation, and others. According to end user, the market is divided into ambulatory surgery center, clinic, and hospitals. Based on region, the market is studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).
Complete Report Details @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27226
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
It offers a quantitative analysis from 2017 to 2024, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.
Comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions is provided to determine the existing opportunities.
The profiles and growth strategies of key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Technology Type
Radiofrequency Ablation
Cryoablation
Hydrothermal Ablation
Thermal Balloon
Hysteroscopic Ablation
Others
By End User
Ambulatory Surgery Center
Clinic
Hospital
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
Australia
India
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of LAMEA
LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT
AEGEA Medical, Inc.
Boston Scientific Corporation
CooperSurgical Inc.
Hologic, Inc.
Idoman Teoranta
Minerva Surgical, Inc.
Olympus Corporation
Omnitech Systems, Inc.
Smith & Nephew plc. (Medtronic plc.)
Veldana Medical SA
LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request.)
Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG
Richard Wolf GmbH
AngioDynamics Inc.
Microsulis Americas, Inc.
Get more information, Ask for free sample copy of this @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27226
Contact Us:
Company Name: Report Ocean
Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India
Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)
Contact Name: Varda
URL: www.reportocean.com
email: [email protected]