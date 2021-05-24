Floating Production Systems Market 2019: By Current Industry Status,Market CAGR,Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, Target Audience And Forecast To 2024

Floating Production Systems Market Report offers in-depth analysis concerning the complete Floating Production Systems Market position and Recent Trends. Floating Production Systems Market report provides detail Market Statistics, including Product types, Top Manufacturers, Market CAGR Status and favorable factors that are expected to drive the Growth rate of the Floating Production Systems Market with SWOT Analysis.

About Floating Production Systems:

The Research projects that the Floating Production Systems market size will grow from XX Million in 2017 to XX Million by 2023, at an estimated CAGR of XX %. The base year considered for the study is 2017, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2023.Floating production systems are offshore drilling equipments that are utilized for the extraction of crude oil from offshore fields. Weight and design of the floating production systems depends on the drilling conditions and region where they are used. Floating production systems are of numerous shapes and sizes, ranging from cylindrical shape to that of a ship shape. Normal design of FPS equipment includes a ship shaped vessel, with processing equipments on the vesselâ€™s deck and hydrocarbon storage in the hull of the vessel. Various types of floating production systems are used depending on the requirements and specifications. Highly used FPS is Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) equipment. FPSOs are preferred mainly in frontier offshore regions as they are easier to install and does not require a pipeline infrastructure or a tanker to transport crude oil from well head to refinery location. They can easily be converted from an oil tanker or can be manufactured from a vessel for a particular type of application. FPSOs can operate from shallow to ultra deep water fields. They can easily work in harsh environments. FPSOs are less in weight and wide deck area of large tanker provides flexibility in process plant layout. Various other types of FPS equipments such as FSO, Spar and Tension leg platform (TLP) are also used to carry out drilling activities in offshore fields.

Global Floating Production Systems Market: Regional Segment Analysis (Regional Production Volume, Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate 2014-2024):

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

Floating Production Systems Market With Key Segments:

By Key Players: Technip S.A. , Teekay Corporation , SBM Offshore N.V. , Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd , Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd , Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Holdings Berhad , Keppel Offshore and Marine Ltd , Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd , Worley Parsons Limited, Bumi Armada Berhad

By Product Type : FPSO, TLP, SPAR, FSO,

By Application : Application1, Application2, Application3

