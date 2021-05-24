Food and Beverage Metal Cans Market- Demand, Supply Growth, Industry Insights, Top Trends, Drivers, and Forecast 2019 to 2027

Metal cans help in preserving and protecting the product. In addition, aluminum and steel resist the chemical action of the product. Metal packaging ensures performance requirements such as withstanding handling, processing conditions, and external environmental conditions as well. Metal packaging is recyclable and suffer no quality loss during the re-melting process. Metal cans in food and beverages industry are used in the packaging of frozen food, carbonated drinks, fruits and vegetables, meat, alcoholic beverages, and others. Metal cans made of aluminum and steel provide easy opening and safe product removal. Processing of food and drinks in metal packages involves can reception at the packer, filling and exhausting, and seaming.

Moreover, added nutrients coupled with lower prices and recyclable properties of metal cans further drives the Food & Beverage Metal Cans Market to growth. However, high cost of metals and alternate packaging options may hamper the growth of the food & beverage metal cans market. On the other hand, the food & beverage metal cans market is likely to showcase growth opportunities owing to product innovations and high growth potential in emerging economies during the forecast period.

The global food & beverage metal cans market is segmented on the basis of type, material, and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as 2-Piece and 3-Piece cans. The market on the basis of the material, is classified as aluminum and steel. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as food and beverage. Food can market is further classified into fruits & vegetables, convenience food, pet food, meat & seafood, and others. On the other hand, the market by beverages is further sub-segmented as alcoholic beverage, carbonated soft drinks, sports & energy drinks, and others.

Key Players: Ardagh Group, Ball Corporation, CANPACK Group, CPMC Holdings Limited, Crown Holdings, Inc., HUBER Packaging Group GmbH, Kian Joo Group, Kingcan Holdings Limited, Silgan Holdings Inc., Tetra Laval International S.A.

Competitive Landscape

Regional Outlook:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

