Fuel Cards Market will Witness a Robust Growth through 2023

Fuel Cards Market was valued at $595,720 million in 2016 and is estimated to reach $842,410 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2017 to 2023.

The Europe fuel cards market was the largest in terms of the market size in 2016, owing to growth in the automobile sector and developments in smart chip technology. Global players focus on offering value-added services such as payment of vehicle repairs and other expenses to strengthen their product offering. In addition, industry participants are focused on providing enhanced security to avoid any fraud or misuse of payment transactions. Major oil companies, merchants, and suppliers need to securely receive a huge range of payments instruments, including partner fuel and loyalty cards. In addition, with strict regulations, fleet cards providers need to adapt to varying legal frameworks, as well as numerous cybersecurity threats.

Increase in demand for mobile payments and rise in a number of large fleets are anticipated to augment the market penetration. The prominent markets, such as North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, provide growth opportunities to the global fuel cards market. Moreover, growth in adoption of cashless payments methods is expected to boost the fuel cards market growth in the near future.

Europe was the highest revenue contributor in 2016, accounting for around 42.09% share of the overall fuel cards market. In addition, Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period, driven by rising in a number of motor vehicles in emerging countries such as China, South Korea, and Japan.

The key players profiled in the study include Royal Dutch Shell, ExxonMobil, British Petroleum, FleetCor, U.S. Bancorp, Wex, Inc., Oilibya, Puma Energy, Engen, and First National Bank. All these players are involved in competitive strategies, such as geographical expansion, mergers & acquisitions, product portfolio expansion, and partnership, to accelerate the fuel cards market.

Top Impacting Factors

High Number of Internet Users and Rise in New Payment Methods

A rise in internet users has compelled customers to use plastic money instead of keeping hard cash. As stated by several banks, the new age segment has been one of the key factors enforcing sale transaction through fuel cards globally to eliminate manual tasks such as auditing and submission of receipts.

