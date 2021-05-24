Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafer Market 2019 Stand Out as the Biggest Contributor to Global Growth and Will Hit 12.5% CAGR By 2024 | 360 Market Updates

Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafer Market Report Title: “Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafer Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 – 2024)”

Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafer Market Overview:

The global gallium arsenide (GaAs) wafer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period (2019-2024). GaAs wafers are preferred over silicon and other compound semiconductor devices because of better functionality, scalability, and compatibility with the IoT network. It provides better network connectivity by allowing better data transmission and also have superior quality as compared to other semiconductor-based devices and can be produced on a large scale with high yield rate.

– The significant growth drivers for this market are increasing adoption of smartphones and growing penetration of light emitting diode (LED) in general lighting. The advent of IoT has been one of the major reasons responsible for the growing trend of the market. The technology has given rise to a demand for high-frequency communication devices made with GaAs based ICs.

– Also, with several companies expanding their communication infrastructure, the demand for GaAs based devices is going to increase, which in turn will trigger the growth of the GaAs wafers market in the forthcoming years. The demand for GaAs devices across various end-user industries such as aerospace & defense, electronics, and communications is increasing which, in turn, is boosting the demand for GaAs Wafers globally.

– Further, another key factor driving the growth of the GaAs wafer market includes increasing adoption of 4G and 5G networks across the world. However, the restraining factor affecting the GaAs wafer market include its high production cost.

II