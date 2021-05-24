Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafer Market 2019 Stand Out as the Biggest Contributor to Global Growth and Will Hit 12.5% CAGR By 2024 | 360 Market Updates
Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafer Market Report Title: "Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafer Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 – 2024)"
Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafer Market (2019 – 2024) report provides the accurate CAGR with complete market overview, list of key players, scope of the report, key market trends of Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafer market
Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafer Market Overview:
The global gallium arsenide (GaAs) wafer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period (2019-2024). GaAs wafers are preferred over silicon and other compound semiconductor devices because of better functionality, scalability, and compatibility with the IoT network. It provides better network connectivity by allowing better data transmission and also have superior quality as compared to other semiconductor-based devices and can be produced on a large scale with high yield rate.
– The significant growth drivers for this market are increasing adoption of smartphones and growing penetration of light emitting diode (LED) in general lighting. The advent of IoT has been one of the major reasons responsible for the growing trend of the market. The technology has given rise to a demand for high-frequency communication devices made with GaAs based ICs.
– Also, with several companies expanding their communication infrastructure, the demand for GaAs based devices is going to increase, which in turn will trigger the growth of the GaAs wafers market in the forthcoming years. The demand for GaAs devices across various end-user industries such as aerospace & defense, electronics, and communications is increasing which, in turn, is boosting the demand for GaAs Wafers globally.
– Further, another key factor driving the growth of the GaAs wafer market includes increasing adoption of 4G and 5G networks across the world. However, the restraining factor affecting the GaAs wafer market include its high production cost.
List of Key-players/Leading Manufacturers:
Scope of the Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafer Market Report:
GaAs wafers are well suited for ultra-high radio frequency and fast electronic switching applications. It is also used as a substrate material for epitaxial growth of other semiconductors such as aluminum gallium arsenide, indium gallium arsenide, etc.
Key Trends Of Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafer Market:
Wireless Communication Network Segment to Hold the Maximum Share in Terms of Application
– The radio frequency devices produced with GaAs substrates are commonly used in wireless communication applications, including wireless networks (WLAN), mobile communication, 4G/5G base stations, satellite communications, and Wi-Fi communications. The trend marks an important milestone in the development of next-generation, high-performance, ultra-compact RF front-end chipsets that are needed for 4G and 5G smartphones and other handsets. 456- The rising internet penetration across the world, especially in developing countries such as India and Brazil, has stimulated the demand for GaAs wafers. Subsequently, the demand for backhaul, base stations, and fiber-optic networks in wireless communication infrastructure and Wi-Fi connectivity products have escalated and hence support the growing penetration of internet worldwide, which, in turn, is boosting the adoption of GaAs wafers.456- Further, the growth of mobile data and the wide adoption of IoT is propelling the requirement of Wi-Fi and other wireless communication devices. The high growth rates for such technologies and other products related to wireless communications are aiding the adoption of GaAs wafers. Hence, the demand for GaAs wafers for wireless communications network will continue to increase during the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market
– Asia-Pacific dominates the global GaAs wafer market owing to a large population and the rising smartphone penetration in the region. Countries such as China, Japan, and India dominate the market in this region.456- One of the major driving factor in this region is the increasing demand for advanced technological devices such as smart devices, smartphones, computers, and laptops, the demand for GaAs wafers in the region is growing at a promising rate.456- China dominates the market for the electronics industry. There is considerable government support in this region which is fostering the market growth. For instance, the Chinese government is promoting its domestic technology market by funding the industry players. The need for safe, reliable, and clean energy source in various countries is likely to increase the demand for the solar cell, which in turn help the market of GaAs wafer to develop.
Reasons to Purchase Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafer Market Report:
- The report analyses how the stringent emission control norms will drive the global Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafer market.
- Analysing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.
- Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market.
- Study on the regions that are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period.
- Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafer market players.
- 3 months’ analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).
“We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.”
