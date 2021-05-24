Global 5G Infrastructure Market 2019: Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Size and Forecast Report (2019-2023)

Global 5G Infrastructure Market Outlook: 5G Infrastructure Market report describes attributes like market size, trends, competitive landscape, market research, and applications of end-users based on different segments. The 5G Infrastructure market is additional segmented on the premise of types, geography, applications, and technologies. The report also contains information on technological advancements in the field of 5G Infrastructure to analyse the 5G Infrastructure market minutely and offer a better industry-leading insights.

MediaTek Inc.Cisco Systems Inc.CaviumQorvo Inc.Huawei Technologies Co. LtdLG Electronics Inc.Macom Technology SolutionsAnalog Devices Inc.VMware Inc.Fujitsu LtdNetworks Inc.Verizon CommunicationsAT&T Inc.SK Telecom Co. LtdNokia CorporationZTE CorporationHewlett Packard Enterprise

The 5G infrastructure market is expected to register a CAGR of 42.68%, during the forecast period of 2018- 2023. The report profiles the types of chipset application-specific integrated circuits and radio frequency integrated circuits of the 5G infrastructure market, for various end-user industries.

– To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

– Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

– To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the 5G Infrastructure market and its impact in the global market.

– Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

– To understand the outlook and prospects for the market.

With the given market information, This Report offers customizations in step with the company’s specific desires. The subsequent customization choices are offered for the report: Regional and country-level analysis of the 5G Infrastructure market, by end-use, Detailed analysis and profiles of further market players. Our expert will assist with all your needs and customize the report

1. Introduction

1.1 Key Deliverables of the 5G Infrastructure Market Study

1.2 5G Infrastructure Market Study Assumptions

1.3 5G Infrastructure Market Definition

1.4 Key Findings of the 5G Infrastructure Market Study

2. Research Approach and Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. 5G Infrastructure Market Dynamics

4.1 5G Infrastructure Market Overview

4.2 Industry Value Chain

4.3 Factors Driving the 5G Infrastructure Market

4.3.1 Increasing Demand for Mobile Data Services

4.3.2 Rising Demand for High Speed and Large Network Coverage

4.3.3 Growth of Machine-to-Machine Communication in Industries

4.4 Factors Restraining the 5G Infrastructure Market

4.4.1 High Initial Capital Expenditure

4.4.2 Delay in Standardization of Spectrum Allocation

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products or Services

4.5.5 Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.6 Technology Snapshot

5. Global 5G Infrastructure Market Segmentation

5.1 5G Infrastructure Market By Core Network Technology

5.1.1 Software-defined Networking (SDN)

5.1.2 Network Function Virtualization (NFV)

5.1.3 Mobile Edge Computing (MEC)

5.1.4 Fog Computing (FC)

5.1.5 Other Core Network Technologies

5.2 5G Infrastructure Market By Chipset Type

5.2.1 Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC)

5.2.2 Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC)

5.2.3 Millimeter Wave Technology Chips

5.2.4 Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA)

5.2.5 Other Chipset Types

5.3 5G Infrastructure Market By End User

5.3.1 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

5.3.2 Telecom and IT

5.3.3 Retail

5.3.4 Energy and Utilities

5.3.5 Transportation and Logistics

5.3.6 Media and Entertainment

5.3.7 Other End Users

5.4 5G Infrastructure Market By Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.5 5G Infrastructure Market By Communication Infrastructure

5.5.1 Small Cell

5.5.2 Macro Cell (5G Radio Base Station)

5.5.3 Radio Access Network (RAN)

5.5.4 Distributed Antenna System (DAS)

6. Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles of the 5G Infrastructure Market

6.1 MediaTek Inc.

6.2 Cisco Systems Inc.

6.3 Cavium

6.4 Qorvo Inc.

6.5 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

6.6 LG Electronics Inc.

6.7 Macom Technology Solutions

6.8 Analog Devices Inc.

6.9 VMware Inc.

6.10 Fujitsu Ltd

6.11 Networks Inc.

6.12 Verizon Communications

6.13 AT&T Inc.

6.14 SK Telecom Co. Ltd

6.15 Nokia Corporation

6.16 ZTE Corporation

6.17 Hewlett Packard Enterprise

*List Not Exhaustive

7. Investment Analysis of the 5G Infrastructure Market

8. Opportunities in the Global 5G Infrastructure Market

Continued…

