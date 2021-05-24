Global Acne Medicine Market 2019 Industry, Analysis, Research, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast To 2025

Marketresearchnest.Com Adds “Global Acne Medicine Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” New Report To Its Research Database. The Report Spread across 96 Pages With Multiple Tables And Figures In It

Acne is a long-term skin disease that appears because of clogged hair follicles, dead skin cells, and oil excreted from skin. It is characterized by presence of considerable number of pimples, whiteheads, blackheads, oily skin, and probable scarring. It generally affects skin with comparatively high number of sweat glands at upper part of chest, back, and face. Acne medications are drugs that are indicated for the treatment of acne. These include several prescription and over-the-counter medicines such as retinoids, isotretinoin, antibiotics, salicylic acid, benzoyl peroxide, oral contraceptives and many more.

North America held the largest share of the market in 2017, followed by Europe. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to dominate the market during the analysis period, owing to high population base, increase in disposable income, and improvement in patient awareness about acne medications.

In 2018, the global Acne Medicine market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Top Manufacturers/Players, Sales Volume, Price, Revenue (Million Usd) and Market Share For Each Manufacturer/Player:

Allergan

Nestle (Galderma)

Johnson and Johnson

Mayne Pharma

Mylan

Pfizer

GlaxoSmithKline

Sun Pharmaceutical

Teva Pharmaceutical

Valeant Pharmaceuticals

Market by Product Type:

Prescription Medicine

Over-the-counter (OTC) Medicine

Market by Application:

Inflammatory Acne

Non-inflammatory Acne

