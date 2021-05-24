Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Global Anti-counterfeit Market Size Growth Rate by Type 2019-2025

Anti-counterfeit is the technology in order to minimize counterfeiting or infringement.

Anti-counterfeit market is highly cost intensive and requires heavy initial investment. Industry participants are taking strong measures and investing heavily in RandD initiatives to develop superior and efficient anti-counterfeit technologies.

In 2018, the global Anti-counterfeit market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Anti-counterfeit status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Anti-counterfeit development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study                                                                                       

  • Autentix, Inc.
  • CCL Industries Inc.
  • Avery Dennison Corporation
  • 3M Company
  • Sicpa Holding SA
  • Alpvision S.A.
  • I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company
  • Applied DNA Sciences Inc.
  • Zebra Technologies Corporation
  • Savi Technology, Inc.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

  • Coding and Printing
  • RFID
  • Holograms
  • Security Labels
  • Packaging Designs

Market segment by Application, split into

  • Food and Beverages
  • Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals
  • Industrial and Automotive
  • Consumer Products
  • Clothing and Accessories

The study objectives of this report are:

  • To analyze global Anti-counterfeit status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
  • To present the Anti-counterfeit development in United States, Europe and China.
  • To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
  • To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Anti-counterfeit are as follows:

  • History Year: 2014-2018
  • Base Year: 2018
  • Estimated Year: 2019
  • Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

