Global Anti-counterfeit Market Size Growth Rate by Type 2019-2025
Anti-counterfeit is the technology in order to minimize counterfeiting or infringement.
Anti-counterfeit market is highly cost intensive and requires heavy initial investment. Industry participants are taking strong measures and investing heavily in RandD initiatives to develop superior and efficient anti-counterfeit technologies.
In 2018, the global Anti-counterfeit market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Anti-counterfeit status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Anti-counterfeit development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
- Autentix, Inc.
- CCL Industries Inc.
- Avery Dennison Corporation
- 3M Company
- Sicpa Holding SA
- Alpvision S.A.
- I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company
- Applied DNA Sciences Inc.
- Zebra Technologies Corporation
- Savi Technology, Inc.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Coding and Printing
- RFID
- Holograms
- Security Labels
- Packaging Designs
Market segment by Application, split into
- Food and Beverages
- Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals
- Industrial and Automotive
- Consumer Products
- Clothing and Accessories
The study objectives of this report are:
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Anti-counterfeit are as follows:
- History Year: 2014-2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
