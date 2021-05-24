Global Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market Professional Survey Report 2018
In this report, the Global Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating market status and forecast, categorizes the global Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
Cell culture is a complex procedure in which cells are grown under controlled physical conditions outside the natural environment. These cells are used to develop model systems for research, study of cellular structure and functions, stem cell research, drug discovery and genetic engineering. Growing scope of cell culture and its applications has led to increased use of protein coated surfaces, as these provide better adhesion and proper nutrition for growth of the cells during cell culture.
Rising investment by government and market players in stem cell research and development activities is one of the major factors driving the cell culture protein surface coatings market. Becton, Dickinson and Company grants a total of USD 100,000 worth reagents every year to 10 scientists pursuing research activities in stem cells. Similarly, the European Union funded four stem cell research projects in its Seventh Framework Program for Research and Technological Development (2007 – 2013). High funding is leading to extensive stem cell research, resulting in increased use of cell culture protein surface coating products. Moreover, diverse applications of stem cells such as development of bone grafts and artificial tissue would fuel the demand for cell culture protein surface coatings during the forecast period. In addition, increasing cell culture applications in toxicology studies and cell-based assays would boost the demand for protein surface coating products. Currently, 2D cell culture is the most preferred technique by researchers worldwide due to lack of compelling data to switch to 3D cell culture.
The Americas accounted for the majority market share during 2016 and will continue to dominate the market during the forecasted period. The presence of highly developed healthcare infrastructure and the increasing demand for stem cell therapies and regenerative medicines for orthopedics, neurology, and autoimmune therapies are some of the major factors responsible for the market’s growth in this region.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Corning
EMD Millipore
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Sigma-Aldrich
…
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
India
Southeast Asia
Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Animal-Derived Protein
Human-Derived Protein
Synthetic Protein
Plant-Derived Protein
By Application, the market can be split into
Monoclonal Antibody
Protein Therapeutics
Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Research
Cryobanking
Cell-Based Assays Development
Others
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
Focuses on the key Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Manufacturers
Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
