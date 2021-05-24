Global Collaboration Tools Market Size Growth Rate by Type 2019-2025
Collaboration tools are designed to facilitate and handle group work involved in a certain task to achieve desired goal. It enables sharing, processing and management of files, documents and other data types among co-workers internally and externally which include business partners, employees, consultants and customers.
North America is the biggest market for collaboration tools market and expected to dominate in future owing to rise in adoption of cloud technology, particularly in USA and Canada. Latin America along with Europe is also showing potential growth in collaboration tools market owing to technological innovation and gain competitive advantage. Collaboration tools market in Asia-Pacific and Middle East region is also growing at a considerable rate as organisations are focusing on better customer experience.
In 2018, the global Collaboration Tools market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Collaboration Tools status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Collaboration Tools development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
- Avaya, Inc. (USA)
- BroadSoft, Inc. (USA)
- Cisco Systems, Inc. (USA)
- Good Technology, Inc. (USA)
- com, Inc. (USA)
- VMware, Inc. (USA)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Document Management
- Contact Management
- Instant Messaging
Market segment by Application, split into
- Education
- Banking
- Medical
- Others
The study objectives of this report are:
- To analyze global Collaboration Tools status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
- To present the Collaboration Tools development in United States, Europe and China.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Collaboration Tools are as follows:
- History Year: 2014-2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
