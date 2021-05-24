Global Endpoint Detection and Response Market Growth Analysis and Forecast 2019: Size, Growth Challenges, Opportunities and Developments and Forecast 2023- Market Reports World

Global Endpoint Detection and Response Market Outlook: Endpoint Detection and Response Market report describes attributes like market size, trends, competitive landscape, market research, and applications of end-users based on different segments. The Endpoint Detection and Response market is additional segmented on the premise of types, geography, applications, and technologies. The report also contains information on technological advancements in the field of Endpoint Detection and Response to analyse the Endpoint Detection and Response market minutely and offer a better industry-leading insights.

Report helps to Determine who are the Market players, what benefits they Expects? Determine the Key strength and success factor of them. This report includes following top vendors in terms of company basic information, product category, sales (volume), revenue (Million USD), price and gross margin (%). They are:

Carbon Black, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Crowdstrike, Inc., Symantec Corporation, Cybereason Inc., Deep Instinct, Digital Guardian, Fireeye, Inc., Guidance Software, Inc., McAfee, Inc., RSA Security (EMC)

The Endpoint Detection and Response market is expected to register a CAGR of over 22.87% during the forecast period 2018 – 2023. The report outlines cloud and on-premise service providers of endpoint detection and response software and service in various industries.

Know About Endpoint Detection and Response Market Segmentation:

Based on geographical region, the report analyzed as Sales, Market Share (%) by Types & Applications, Production, Consumption, Imports & Exports Analysis, and Consumption Forecast Especially in US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Japan, China, India

Key Reasons to Purchase:

– To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

– Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

– To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the Endpoint Detection and Response market and its impact in the global market.

– Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

– To understand the outlook and prospects for the market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market information, This Report offers customizations in step with the company’s specific desires. The subsequent customization choices are offered for the report: Regional and country-level analysis of the Endpoint Detection and Response market, by end-use, Detailed analysis and profiles of further market players. Our expert will assist with all your needs and customize the report

Points covered in the Endpoint Detection and Response Market Report:

1. Introduction

1.1. Key Study Deliverables

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Study Assumptions

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Insights

4.1. Endpoint Detection and Response Market Overview

4.2. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.2.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.2. Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.2.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.2.4. Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.2.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4. Industry Policies

5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Endpoint Detection and Response Market Drivers

5.1.1. High Proliferation Of IoT and SMART Devices

5.1.2. Increasing Demand to Reduce IT Security Risk

5.1.3. Increasing Instances of Enterprise Endpoint Targeted Attacks

5.2. Endpoint Detection and Response Market Challenges

5.2.1. High Demand for Integrated Security Solutions and Lack of Technological Awareness of EDR Solutions 5.2.2. Shortage of Skilled Workforce

6. Technology Snapshot

7. Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Market – Segmentation

7.1. Endpoint Detection and Response Market By Deployment Type

7.1.1. Cloud

7.1.2. On-premise

7.2. Endpoint Detection and Response Market By Component

7.2.1. Solutions

7.2.2. Services

7.3. Endpoint Detection and Response Market By Solution Type

7.3.1. Workstations

7.3.2. Mobile Devices

7.3.3. Servers

7.3.4. Point of Sale Terminals

7.3.5. Others

7.4. Endpoint Detection and Response Market By Organization Size

7.4.1. Small and Medium Enterprises

7.4.2. Large Enterprises

7.5. Endpoint Detection and Response Market By End-user Industry

7.5.1. BFSI

7.5.2. IT and Telecom

7.5.3. Manufacturing

7.5.4. Healthcare

7.5.5. Retail

7.5.6. Others

7.6. Endpoint Detection and Response Market By Region

7.6.1. North America Endpoint Detection and Response Market

7.6.1.1. United States

7.6.1.2. Canada

7.6.2. Europe

7.6.2.1. United Kingdom

7.6.2.2. Germany

7.6.2.3. France

7.6.2.4. Rest of Europe

7.6.3. Asia-Pacific

7.6.3.1. Japan

7.6.3.2. China

7.6.3.3. India

7.6.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.6.4. Latin America

7.6.5. Middle East & Africa

8. Endpoint Detection and Response Market Companies

8.1. Carbon Black Inc.

8.2. Cisco Systems Inc.

8.3. Crowdstrike Inc.

8.4. Symantec Corporation

8.5. Cybereason Inc.

8.6. Deep Instinct

8.7. Digital Guardian

8.8 Fireeye Inc.

8.9. Guidance Software Inc.

8.10. Panda Security

8.11. Sophos Group PLC

8.12. Gemalto

8.13. F-Secure

8.14. Fortinet

8.15. RSA Security (EMC)

*List Not Exhaustive

9 .Endpoint Detection and Response Market Investment Analysis

10. Future of the Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Market

Continued…

