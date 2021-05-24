Global Genetically Modified Food Safety Testing Market Size Growth Rate by Type 2019-2025

MarketResearchNest.com published an Exclusive Report on “Global Genetically Modified Food Safety Testing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” in its research database with report summary, table of content, research methodologies and data sources.

Genetically modified foods, also called as genetically engineered foods, are foods produced with the help of organisms with alterations brought into their DNA through the genetic engineering methods. The global food supply is facing continuous hazard and hence efficient test methods that can assure food protection are in need. Microbial pathogens, including viruses, bacteria, food allergens, adulterants, environmental toxins, agricultural chemicals, residues of drugs which if undetected can harm the consumers. Thus, there in a high need for food safety testing.

In 2018, the global Genetically Modified Food Safety Testing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Genetically Modified Food Safety Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Genetically Modified Food Safety Testing development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

EMSL Analytical

Intertek Group

Genetic ID NA

Eurofins Scientific

SGS

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Silliker

OMIC USA

Institut fur Produktqualitat

DuPont

Romer Labs Division Holding

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Immunoassay

Polymerase Chain Reaction

Market segment by Application, split into

Rapeseed/Canola

Corn

Potato

Soybean

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central and South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Genetically Modified Food Safety Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Genetically Modified Food Safety Testing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Genetically Modified Food Safety Testing are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

