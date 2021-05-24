Global Green Building Material Market To Experience Significant Growth During The Forecast Period 2016-2022
Green building also known as green construction is practice and application of processes that are environment friendly and efficient throughout a building’s life cycle. The construction industry is responsible for maximum of resource consumption and emissions thereby degrading the environment. The green building, can be used as tool to build with objective of sustainable development. Green building reduces the global warming effect, improves air and water quality, lower operating cost and improve the health of the occupants.
Market Dynamics
The market size for green building material at present is $171,475 million and is expected to reach more than 300 million by 2022. The materials used in green building address issues like climate change, atmospheric pollution, loss of biodiversity.These materials are recyclable and enhance production environment and quality of life.The insulation segment dominated the global green building interior products market with more than half the revenue share.The USA, Australia and European countries are most driven by green factors. Client demand, corporate commitments and lower operating costs are top three driving green building activities.
Market segmentation
The global green building materials market is segmented as follows:
Based on Product Type
o Exterior Products (windows, roofing, doors)
o Interior Products (Floorings, Insulation, solar products)
Based on Application
o Residential buildings
o Non-residential building (hospitals, commercial and office)
Based on Geography
o North America
o Europe
o Asia Pacific
o LAMEA
Regional /Geographic Analysis
Asia- Pacific is leading the market, followed by Europe. Brazil accounts for three-fifth share in LAMEA green building materials market.India is growing at faster rate in Asia -Pacific region while France accounts for about 11% share in Europe green building market.
Opportunities
The growing concern of environmental safety, water wastage and conservation of natural resources fuels the need of global green building materials market. Home and work environment impacts an individual health and wellbeing. Also, customer inclination towards aesthetically pleasing green buildings that look appealing helps alleviate both physical and mental problems. So, growing concern towards sustainability towards environment and various regulations imposed by government and non-governmental institutions are driving force for green building material market.
Key Players
Some of the prominent market players are Alumasc Group Plc(UK), Amvik Systems(Canada), BASF SE(Germany), Bauder Limited(UK), Forbo International SA(Switzerland) and Owen Cornins (U.S).
Market segments
Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities
Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022
Supply & Demand Value Chain
Market – Current Trends
Competition & Major Companies
Technology and R&D Status
Porters Five Force Analysis
Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players
North America
US and Canada
Latin America
Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America
Western Europe
EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)
Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)
Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia and New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)
South Africa
North Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
