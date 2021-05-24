Global Holter ECG Monitoring Market Analysis & Industry Forecast to 2023, With an Expected CAGR of 9.1%

Holter monitors are devices that allow prolonged monitoring of heart rhythm from a few days to several months, enabling the detection of infrequent arrhythmias in patients. In addition, holter monitors help identify ventricular tachycardia (VT) in patients with recognized risk of sudden cardiac death. Portability of holter monitors significantly propel the market growth as they can be easily worn by the patients to record heart activity for a certain period of time. The global holter ECG monitoring market was valued at $226.5 million in 2016 and is expected to reach $418.3 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 9.1% from 2017 to 2023.

Considerable rise in the incidence of cardiovascular diseases, increase in prevalence of heart stroke, growth in the number of patients suffering from hypertension, and obesity contribute to the market growth. In addition, rise in the technological advancements and rise in awareness about feasible use of these devices are the key factors that drive the market growth. However, lack of trained professionals, inappropriate health care infrastructure, and unsteady reimbursement policies are expected to hamper the market growth. Moreover, advanced holter monitors with better sensitive algorithms for automatic detection of arrhythmias is expected to create tremendous growth opportunities for the market in near future.

The global holter monitoring market is categorized based on component, lead type, and end user. Based on component, it is segmented into wired holter monitor, wireless holter monitor, and holter analysis system & software. Based on lead type, it is classified into patch type 1 lead holter monitor, 3 lead holter monitor, 6 lead holter monitor, 12 lead holter monitor, and others. Based on end user segment, it is classified into hospital & clinic, home setting & ambulatory surgical center (ASCS), and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

By Component

Wired Holter Monitor

Wireless Holter

Holter Analysis System & Software

By Lead Type

Patch Type 1 Lead Holter Monitor

3 Lead Holter Monitor

6 Lead Holter Monitor

12 Lead Holter Monitor

Others

By End User

Hospital and Clinic

Home Setting & Ambulatory Surgical Center (ASC)

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

Rest of LAMEA

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED

Royal Philips Healthcare

GE Healthcare

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Mortara Instrument, Inc.

Fukuda Denshi Co Ltd.

Welch Allyn

Schiller AG

Mindray Medical International Limited

Medtronic Plc

