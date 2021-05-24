Global Micro Servers Market Size Growth Rate by Type 2019-2025
A micro-server is a small form-factor system on a chip (SoC) server. It is tailor made towards its tasks that require relatively limited compute power to carry out individually, but which need to be performed in very significant numbers.
Servers have been the most important general purpose workhorses for the datacenters designed to perform all tasks for organizations of any shape and size. Micro server is a server which is stripped down as much as possible. Now a day some businesses want machines which are specially designed to perform some specific tasks. As micro server is super-efficient at one particular task so it is used in business not as a replacement of large servers but as a supporting server along with those, because it is wastage of power as well as time to ask large servers to do small task . Micro servers are becoming more popular as they help in saving companies space, they are more efficient servers than the traditional big servers in terms of data usage as well as money.
This report focuses on the global Micro Servers status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Micro Servers development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
- ARM
- Intel Corporation
- Hewlett Packard
- Advanced Micro Devices
- Dell
- Marvel Technology
- Quanta QCT
- Penguin Computing
- Tilera
- MiTac International
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Hardware
- Software
- Operating System
Market segment by Application, split into
- Data Centre
- Cloud Computing
- MARKET BY ENDUSER
- Small Scale Enterprise
- Medium Scale Enterprise
- Large Scale Enterprise
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Micro Servers are as follows:
- History Year: 2014-2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
