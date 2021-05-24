Global Nanoparticles in Biotechnology and Pharmaceuticals Market Anticipated to Grow in 2019 – 2025 – Growth Drivers, Application and Challenges
Nanoparticles are sub-nanosized colloidal structures composed of synthetic or semi-synthetic polymers. These are used in biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors for studying biological systems for diagnosing diseases and focusing on treatment at the molecular level. The properties of many conventional materials alter when formed from nanoparticles, the reason being nanoparticles have a greater surface area per weight than larger particles, making them more reactive to other molecules
The nanoparticle segment of the nanotechnology has wider application in pharmaceuticals such as in drug delivery and drug discovery, and in biotechnology such as in studying cellular dynamics and stem cell research. Nanotechnology is growing steadily supported by governments and technology firms making high investments in developing nanotechnology.
Sedentary lifestyles and unbalanced diets, supported by the growing rate of urbanization, are consequent in increased widespread prevalence of chronic diseases. Chronic and lifestyle diseases such as cancer, heart diseases, stroke, chronic respiratory diseases, and diabetes. Nanoparticles are utilized to determine the biological alterations of peptide and protein fragments. This diagnosis aids in developing new treatment solutions to treat the growing incidences of chronic diseases. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is identified to be one of the key trends having a positive impact on the nanoparticles market in biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors.
The global Nanoparticles in Biotechnology and Pharmaceuticals market growing with significant CAGR during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Nanoparticles in Biotechnology and Pharmaceuticals volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Nanoparticles in Biotechnology and Pharmaceuticals market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Roche
GE Healthcare
Merck
Novartis
AMAG Pharmaceuticals
Amgen
Bausch & Lomb
Biogen
Celgene
Gilead
Ipsen
Leadiant Biosciences
nanoComposix
Pacira Pharmaceuticals
Pfizer
Shire
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Fullerenes
Liquid Crystals
Liposomes
Nanoshells
Quantum dots
Superparamagnetic nanoparticles
Segment by Application
Biotechnology
Pharmaceutical
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
1 Nanoparticles in Biotechnology and Pharmaceuticals Market Overview
2 Global Nanoparticles in Biotechnology and Pharmaceuticals Market Competition by Manufacturers
3 Global Nanoparticles in Biotechnology and Pharmaceuticals Production Market Share by Regions
4 Global Nanoparticles in Biotechnology and Pharmaceuticals Consumption by Regions
5 Global Nanoparticles in Biotechnology and Pharmaceuticals Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
6 Global Nanoparticles in Biotechnology and Pharmaceuticals Market Analysis by Applications
7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Nanoparticles in Biotechnology and Pharmaceuticals Business
8 Nanoparticles in Biotechnology and Pharmaceuticals Manufacturing Cost Analysis
9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
10 Market Dynamics
11 Global Nanoparticles in Biotechnology and Pharmaceuticals Market Forecast
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
