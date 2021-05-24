Global Nasal Implant Market Overview By Share, Size, Industry Players, Revenue And Product Demand Forecast From 2016-2023

Global Nasal Implant Market Overview

Nasal Implant is a surgical activity to correct the deformities and plane of projection of nose by nasal bridge or filling in concave deformities which are often found in asymmetrical, injured, or misshapen noses. Several factors are considered to achieve successful patient satisfaction which includes deep analysis of individual nasal condition along with the suitable combination of material and required techniques. These factors are strictly based on specific objectives to attain proper appearance of the nose. In nasal reconstruction, careful decisions are made on choosing the types of material used to substitute for support. Implants are classified on the basis of their origin.

Market Size & Forecast

Global nasal implant market was valued at USD 698.7 million in 2015; the market is further anticipated to expand with a compound annual growth rate of 6% over the forecast period i.e. 2016-2023. North America dominated the global nasal implant market owing to high adoption and diagnosis rate, the region is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Western Europe is anticipated to be the second most attractive market in terms of revenue share owing to the rising cosmetic requirements and increasing geriatric population in the region. Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa market is estimated to hold upper hand in terms of compound annual growth rate. This is likely due to increasing expenditure on healthcare sector and developing healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Autografts are harvested from the same patient, homografts derive from a donor within the same species, xenografts originate from another species, and alloplasts are manufactured from synthetic or semisynthetic materials. There are numerous reasons associated with nasal implant such as changes in the appearance of nose, nasal obstruction caused by an incompetent nasal valve and lot more. Since, nose is critically involved in the perception of beauty of face both privately and publicly the patient pool for nasal implant is increasing at a rapid pace. Development of sterile techniques coupled with the availability of ever-evolving implant material, has provided the nasal surgeon with a wide range of choices when nasal implantation is indicated.

Demand Analysis By Market Segmentation

By Material

Synthetic

Metal(Titanium)

Ceramics

Polymers(silicon, polyethylene, PTFE, polyamides and polyesters)

Biological

Autograft

Xenographt

Allograft

Alloplast

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

By Region

Global Nasal Implant Market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis

Western and Eastern Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, Rest of Western Europe) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis

Middle East and Africa

Growth Drivers and Challenges

Growing geriatric population coupled with rising number of patients seeking relief from heavy snoring and sleep apnea is positively driving the nasal implant market. According to WHO, the geriatric population is expected to expand up to 17% by 2050. 4.3% of the adulthood population is suffering from the problem of obstructive sleep apnea; increasing pool patients suffering from heavy snoring and sleep apnea will further increase the demand of titanium nasal implant this will further expand the demand of nasal implant across the globe.

Other factors boosting the revenue of the market includes rising incidence of nasal tumours, esthetical rehabilitations which is expected to be the major reason behind the increasing demand of maxillofacial nasal surgeries and nasal implants over the forecast period.

Owing to the development of biodegradable techniques and drug -remitting nasal implants ( introduction of grafting and implanting material) there is a significant rise in the number of patients adopting biodegradable techniques for nasal implant which will further boost the market growth over the forecast period.

In case of infections caused during nasal implant surgery, antibiotics intake is of no use the only way to cure the infection is to implant out the support material which could lead to another surgery, this restrict the consumers to adopt such medical practices and further restrict the growth of nasal implant market

Key Players

Allergan, Plc

Sientra, Inc

Stryker Corporation

KLS Martin L.P

Medartis AG

Johnson & Johnson

Implantech

TMJ Concepts

Nagor

Scope and Context

