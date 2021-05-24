Global Pet Food Ingredient Market Professional Survey Report 2018
In this report, the Global Pet Food Ingredient market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Pet Food Ingredient market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Pet Food Ingredient market status and forecast, categorizes the global Pet Food Ingredient market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
Pet food is a plant or animal product such as meat which are used to feed pet animals. Pet Food Ingredients market includes fruits and vegetable, animal products and derivatives, grains and oilseeds, vitamins and minerals. Pet food ingredients are rich source of calcium, fiber, protein, carbohydrates and other micronutrients. It also constitutes of Omega 3 and Omega 6 fatty acids which are essential for animal metabolism and digestion.
On the basis of the ingredient, the meat & meat products segment accounted for the largest share, followed by the cereals segment, in 2017. Meat & meat products are obtained at a relatively lower cost, as the majority of these ingredients are byproducts of food products manufactured for human consumption. Thus, it serves as an economical solution for the pet food manufacturers. Along with being cost-effective, meat & meat products enhance the palatability and acceptability of pet food.
The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market, owing to the increasing rate of pet adoption by the growing number of nuclear families in countries such as China, India, and Japan. Also, the presence of local pet food ingredient manufacturers who offer pet-food-grade ingredients at the lowest price in developing countries such as China, as compared to other countries in the region, is also one of the driving factors for the growth of the pet food ingredients market in this region.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
BASF
ADM
DSM
Cargill
Ingredion
Roquette Freres
Sunopta
Darling Ingredients
Omega Protein
John Pointon & Sons
Dowdupont
Kemin
Invivo
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
India
Southeast Asia
Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
By Ingredients
Cereals
Meat & meat products
Vegetables
Fruits
Fats
Additives
By Source
Animal-based
Plant-based
Synthetic
By Application, the market can be split into
Dog
Cat
Fish
Others
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Pet Food Ingredient capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
Focuses on the key Pet Food Ingredient manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Pet Food Ingredient are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Pet Food Ingredient Manufacturers
Pet Food Ingredient Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Pet Food Ingredient Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Pet Food Ingredient market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
