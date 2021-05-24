Global Plastisol Market Professional Survey Report 2018

In this report, the Global Plastisol market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Plastisol market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Plastisol market status and forecast, categorizes the global Plastisol market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Plastisol is a suspension of PVC or other polymer particles in a liquid plasticizer; it flows as a liquid and can be poured into a heated mold. When heated to around 177 degrees Celsius, the plastic particles dissolve and the mixture turns into a gel of high viscosity that usually cannot be poured anymore. On cooling below 60 degrees C, a flexible, permanently plasticized solid product results.[1] Aside from molding, plastisol is commonly used as a textile ink for screen-printing and as a coating, particularly in outdoor applications (roofs, furniture) and dip-coating.

Textile industry is the largest market for plastisols in 2017, and will continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. Plastisols find applications in textile products such as industrial fabrics, apparels, personal protective equipment, home furnishing, footwear, laminated textile, and others. Plastisols are also widely used as textile printings inks in the textile industry.

Asia Pacific was the largest market for plastisols in 2017, globally. High consumption potential, growing production capacities, competitive manufacturing costs, and high economic growth are the major driving forces for the market in the region. Asia Pacific is characterized by technological innovations in various segments of the plastisols industry. Asia Pacific is also projected to register the highest growth in the plastisols market. The high growth in the region is expected to be backed by the increasing demand from the textile and transportation industries, coupled with the rising awareness about environment-friendly products. Moreover, the growth of the automobile industry is expected to lead to a surge in the demand for plastisols in the transportation segment. In addition, major global players are establishing export-oriented facilities in the Asia Pacific region, which is thus expected to further lead to an increasing demand for plastisols.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Polyone

Fujifilm

International Coatings Company (ICC)

Huber Group

U.S. Plastic Coatings

Carlisle Plastics Company

Lancer Group International

Chemionics

Rutland Plastic Technologies

Polyblend

Campbell Plastics

Polysol Polymers

Princeton Keynes Group

Sushee Coatings

Special Coatings (SCL)

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

PVC Resin

Acrylic Resin

By Application, the market can be split into

Textile

Construction

Transportation

Metal Finishing

Defense

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Plastisol capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Plastisol manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Plastisol are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Plastisol Manufacturers

Plastisol Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Plastisol Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

