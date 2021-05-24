Global Pre-Fabricated Glass Block Market to Witness Exponential Rise in Revenue Share During the Forecast Period

Pre-Fabricated Glass Block Market: Introduction

The latest report on ‘Pre-Fabricated Glass Block Market’, collated by Persistence Market Research, offers a deep dive into market dynamics, size, revenue estimations and growth rate.. In addition, the report illustrates the key obstacles and innovative growth strategies adopted by leading manufacturers having a stronghold in the global market.

Prefabricated glass blocks are one of the most versatile building interior and exterior design solution that are available from a vast array of sizes, colors and design to find the ideal utilization for the building indoor and outdoor design applications. Prefabricated glass block is manufactured by simple process. Silica sand, soda ash and limestone are used in the manufacturing of prefabricated glass blocks. Coating of polyvinyl butyral is applied on the glass block for expansion and contraction cycle of the block as well as to increase the mortar bond. Each block is tested for clarity and consistency. Furthermore, prefabricated glass block has a dynamic relationship with both natural and artificial light, as the light changes so do the material’s appearance and surrounding environment changes and it’s also depend on the transparency and pattern of the prefabricated glass block. Prefabricated glass block are also available according to the need and demand of consumer. They are used in various applications such as parking garages, subway terminals, schools and gymnasiums etc.

Pre-Fabricated Glass Block Market: Market Dynamics

Market of Pre-Fabricated Glass Block is on upward scale, owing to increase in uses of prefabricated glass block for home interior solution such as window and floor application. Excellent fire rating, good sound reduction quality, high thermal insulation as well as good light conductivity with increased security are some built in advantages that are estimated to boost the growth of prefabricated glass block market in the forecast period. U.S. Green Building council (USGBC) and LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) are widely using the prefabricated glass blocks for the green building project which in turn, has increased the demand of prefabricated glass blocks in the market. Moreover, glass block is made of glass and typically bonded together with mortar, it does not require any maintenance or special care this factor is anticipated for the growth of said market.

It is crucial to become familiar with the technical properties of glass block because working with glass block requires a certain level of skill and a thorough understanding of the material. This factor can act as restraint for the prefabricated glass block market.

Now a days, these glass blocks are used in hospitals, clinics, government construction projects and polices stations owing to its health, safety and environmental benefits as well as resistance to surface condensation. These factors become the driver for the prefabricated glass block market in the upcoming years.

Pre-Fabricated Glass Block Market: Segmentation

Pre-Fabricated Glass Block Market can be segmented by design, by types and by End User:-

On the basis of design it can be further segmented into:

Clear design

Etched design

Others

On the basis of type it can be further segmented into:

End Block

Double End Block

Corner Block

Others

On the basis of End User it can be further segmented into:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Others

Pre-Fabricated Glass Block Market: Regional Overview

The Global Pre-Fabricated Glass Block Market can be segmented into five geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa. The Asia-Pacific market is estimated to grow in the forecast period, owing to increase in disposable income, household activity and infrastructural development. Asia pacific region is also projected to hold a prominent market share in the Pre-Fabricated Glass Block Market. Furthermore, the market in North America is expected to grow with high CAGR, due to high standard of living and increase in construction activity. European market is one of the prominent region for the said market due to increase in industrialization. The Middle East and Africa market is expected to grow with moderate pace in the upcoming years, owing to growing construction and building that boost the growth of Pre-Fabricated Glass Block Market.

Pre-Fabricated Glass Block Market: Market participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global Pre-Fabricated Glass Block market includes:

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd

ELECTRIC GLASS BUILDING MATERIALS CO., LTD.

Shackerley (Holdings) Group Ltd

Circle Redmont

SEVES GLASSBLOCK

Cincinnati Glass Block (RGF Industries)

Global Glass Block Co.

Mulia Industrindo

Hebei Jihengyuan Industrial Group Co., Ltd

Dezhou Jinghua Group co.ltd

Sierra Glass Block and Hawaii Glass Block

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

